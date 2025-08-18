Netflix to Air Jerry Springer Documentary

Jerry, Jerry, Jerry! Legendary TV host Jerry Springer will be featured in a new Netflix documentary about his life and career, sharing brand new revelations about his career.

Variety was the first to break the news.

The former politician, who died in 2023, hosted The Jerry Springer Show from 1991-2018. He also appeared on Dancing With the Stars in season three, gaining a whole new fan base. He also hosted America’s Got Talent for several seasons, gaining even bigger notoriety.

Fights, Camera, Action will premiere in January 2025 on Netflix.