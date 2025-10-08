The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel Sneak Peek

October 8, 2025 Sammi Turano Previews, What to Watch 0

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Originally posted on April 6, 2020 @ 1:00 pm

Here is a sneak peek at the Lifetime  special The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, which is set to air APRIL 11 AT 8PM

 

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel recounts the story of the highest selling female gospel group in history and of their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis).  Credited with bringing Gospel music to the mainstream, the five Clark sisters — Christina Bell as “Twinkie,” Kierra Sheard as “Karen,” Sheléa Frazier as “Dorinda,” Raven Goodwin as “Denise,” and Angela Birchett as “Jacky” as they overcome humble beginnings in Detroit, enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal, and sibling rivalries to achieve international fame as icons of the Gospel music industry.  

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. I’m No Longer Here Sneak Peek
  2. Lennox Hill Launches on Netflix June 10th
  3. Servant Sneak Peek
  4. Scott and Kourtney Bond on a New Episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians
See also  The Becomers Sneak Peek
About Sammi Turano 7405 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*