Will Trent Recap for 4/28/2026

Will Trent on ABC opens with a 2005 flashback of Will robbing someone and being chased, only to land in jail. He is told someone is there for him and he must be someone special.

In present day, Will is working on a double homicide case and keeps flashing back to Amanda’s murder.

Franklin and Ormewood question a worker who claims he never saw anything while Will pieces together evidence while taking notes on Eduardo the recorder. He seems confused as he tries to figure out who was killed first.

Faith tries to help will, but no avail.

Angie puts together the murder board, saying the male victim, Ethan got into it with a partner. Franklin and Ormewood make fun of her being pregnant forever and she snarks back at him.

They all worry about Will, who listens to some of Ethan’s recordings. He calls Seth to meet up about the case. Because nothing says bromance than working on a murder case.

Faith checks on Will and gives him some of Amanda’s things. He seems sad and flustered, so she changes the subject to the case. She says Pete will get back to him with forensic evidence and she is going to do some questioning.

Will notices some inconsistent marks as he goes over his recordings…when he falls to the ground.

He gets up and continues to investigate….with the help of someone in a hazmat suit…..leaving will very confused.

He has weird flashbacks to his arrest, where he met with Amanda for the first time….or so he thinks it is the first time.

Back in present day, the housekeeper talks about how she was off that day and the man Ethan was fighting with was Mr. Falcon, someone he despised.

It is off to question Mr. Falcon, who is a fitness and wellness guru. Franklin tries to stay moving but almost falls.

Mr. Falcon says Ethan was fired and should have been fired sooner since he was misusing funds and unstable, using himself as a test subject for a project.

A woman named Jackie tells them about the argument and how Mr. Falcon offered him his job, lots of money and more for the project Ethan was working on, but Ethan refused, saying ‘over my dead body.’

Flashback to Amanda questioning Will about his work and shoplifting. The flashbacks to their talk helps him look deeper into the case.

Meanwhile, Krista is discovered to be a con woman, thanks to Angie. She talks to Faith about it and then they go on to discuss Amanda and Will.

The flashbacks with Will and Amanda show him struggling with the fact that gave her up when he needed her the most.

Seth joins Will and helps him realized Ethan may have been poisoned by his own creation, while a friend of Krista’s tells Franklin and Angie that there is no way Krista would have dated Ethan. As she gives them information, Will calls Angie and says he is worried about Will, who was a no show….so the whole thing was in Will’s mind?

As the search for Will begins, Pete says one of the bodies is missing….while Will continues to see Amanda and remembering how she helped him get his future. However, he knows if he does allow her to help, she will die.

She continues to talk him through it all and he finally thanks her for believing in him,

He finally puts together that Ethan and Krista were fighting over the formula, which she was trying to steal…..and then he killed her and himself in a murder suicide.

Will is attacked, as is the spirit of Amanda as she tries to save him….all the while saying he must trust her. She says he must let her go and that she loves him. As he is found in a morgue drawer, everyone finds him as Amanda disappears.

Wait, Ethan is alive?! He faked his death Neal Caffery style? He is arrested for killing Krista….all in the name of getting the formula he attacked Will for, nearly causing him to die.

Seth visits Will and they have a sweet bonding moment.

Nico looks at pictures of Will as a kid and he sees a message from Amanda.

Finale next week, stay tuned!