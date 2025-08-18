Judge Jerry
TV News

The Future of The Jerry Springer Show

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on June 15, 2018 @ 2:06 pm

THE JERRY SPRINGER SHOW — Pictured: Jerry Springer — NBC Photo: Virginia Sherwood

For the past few days, rumors have been swirling about the future of The Jerry Springer Show. While his publicist could not be reached for comment, NBC Universal released the following statement:

The Jerry Springer Show” will now air on the CW beginning this fall. CW will air a mix of pre-produced original episodes along with current library episodes. The conventional syndication production schedule is over but the CW network is considering ordering more original episodes down the line. Additionally, encore episodes of the show will continue to air in traditional syndication.

The show has been on the air since 1991 and is best known for its controversial topics and on air fights. The show also spawned a spinoff, hosted by show security guard Steve Wilkos.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 1 Average: 5]

Related posts:

  1. Judge Jerry with Jerry Springer Coming in 2019
  2. Judge Jerry to Air in 99% of USA This Fall
  3. What To Watch: 4/23/19
  4. CW’s Riverdale Announces Two Exits in Casting Shakeup
See also  2023 Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *