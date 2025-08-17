Mayim Bialik to Guest Star on Night Court

Big Bang Reunion! Mayim Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit series The Big Bang Theory will guest star on this season of Night Court. She will be reunited with Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette on the sitcom.

As reported by NBC:

Mayim Bialik plays a defendant, and Rauch’s character, Judge Abby Stone, is thrilled to meet her as a fan of the 1990s sitcom Blossom. However, the situation takes a turn when Abby discovers Bialik is actually stalking her.

This marks the first on-screen reunion between the two since The Big Bang Theory wrapped in 2019. Bialik will also reunite with John Larroquette, who played Bialik’s father on the 1990s sitcom The John Larroquette Show.

More news coming soon!