TV News

Roseanne Update: More Channels Pull Reruns

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 29, 2018 @ 7:19 pm

ROSEANNE – ABC’s “Roseanne” stars Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner. (ABC/Robert Trachtenberg)

There is more fallout for Roseanne Barr and her shows. TVGrapevine has learned that several other networks have pulled reruns of the long running sitcom. This comes in wake of the actress/comedian’s controversial comments about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

According to Deadline, TV Land, Paramount Network and CMT, all of whom are owned by Viacom, pulled reruns of the show, effective immediately. Hulu also pulled episodes of the reboot from its streaming service.

Amazon Prime has not announced if they will pull the (original) show from their own streaming service.

More news will be announced as it becomes available.

 

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Roseanne Canceled After Racist Tweet
  2. Roseanne Dropped From Agency Amid Twitter Scandal
  3. The Conners to Replace Roseanne on ABC
  4. UnReal Gets Real on Hulu
See also  Celebrity Spotlight: Seoul Sausage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Earn passive money with an ai blog.