The Critics Choice Association Announces Honorees for the 3rd Annual Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television

Los Angeles, CA – October 24, 2024) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the full slate of honorees for the 3rd annual Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television, taking place on November 12, 2024 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. The Celebration highlights standout performances and work, both onscreen and offscreen, from the AAPI entertainment community.

This year’s honorees include the following:

As previously announced, actress and filmmaker Joan Chen will be honored with the Career Achievement Award for her incredible work throughout her career and, most recently, her performance in Focus Features’ film Dìdi (弟弟), which took home the Audience Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Actor Lee Jung-jae will be awarded with theTrailblazer Award for his remarkable career, and particularly his work on Netflix’s series Squid Game, which will return for a second season at the end of year. Lee is the first Asian man to win an Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and the first to win the award for a non-English-language role.

Host, comedian, and actor Ronny Chieng will receive the Comedy Award for his work on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. The Daily Show recently won the award for Outstanding Talk Series at the 76th Emmy Awards for the second year in a row.

Samantha Quan will be given the Producer Award for her work on NEON’s film Anora, which earned the prestigious Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film, which opened theatrically on October 18, had the best per-screen opening of 2024 and will continue to expand into November.

BAFTA-nominee Dolly de Leon will accept the Supporting Actress Award – Film for her performance in IFC Films and Sapan Studios’ Ghostlight. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to critical acclaim and is considered to be one of the best reviewed films of the year.

Utkarsh Ambudkar will receive the Actor Award – Series for his performance in CBS’ Ghosts. The show celebrated the premiere of its fourth season earlier this month.

Ken Leung will be honored with the Supporting Actor Award – Series for his work on the third season of HBO’s Industry. The critically acclaimed drama series was recently renewed for a fourth season.

The Animation Award will recognize directors David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller and producers Christina Chen and Yvett Merino for their work on Disney’s Moana 2. The trailer for this sequel film broke the record for the most-viewed animated trailer launch in Disney and Pixar history.

Director/producer Sue Kim will accept the Documentary Award on behalf of her film The Last of the Sea Women from Apple Original Films. The documentary recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

STARZ will bestow Sue Kim’s award with a special STARZ #TakeTheLead designation as part of its ongoing commitment to amplifying narratives by, about, and for women and underrepresented audiences.

Jimmy O. Yang will be awarded with the Breakthrough Actor Award for his performance in Hulu’s series Interior Chinatown. This series is based on the National Book Award-winning novel of the same name, written by Charles Yu.

Hawaiian native Kekoa Scott Kekumano will accept the Rising Star Award for his performance on Fox’s series Rescue: HI-Surf, which is filmed on the North Shore of Oahu and produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

Julia S. Gouw, a trustee of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, will receive the Industry Leadership Award for her continuous advocacy for Asian representation in entertainment.

“We are immensely proud to return for a third year to showcase these incredible projects and highlight the work of these extraordinary individuals from the AAPI community,” said Critics Choice Association member Kylie Mar. Mar serves as the Host, Writer, and Co-Programmer for the Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television.

Sponsors of the event include Delta Air Lines, IMDbPro, Julia S. Gouw, Milagro Tequila, and STARZ #TakeTheLead. Event partners include Dell Technologies and FIJI Water.

The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television will be produced by Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante of Madelyn Hammond & Associates.

