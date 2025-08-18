Big Brother 27 Recap for 8/17/2025

We are in week six of CBS’s Big Brother 27. When we last left our houseguests, we said goodbye to Zach, who decided against using his power to trade 10K for safety. He instead decided to guarantee safety for Morgan, even though it meant going home himself.

Morgan is upset Zach is gone, but knows that keeping Vince was best for her game. Now she is ready to tear the house apart.

Ava thinks her HOH reign was a success since she got a big player out of the house.

Will is sad to see Zach go and glad he remained loyal to him.

Keanu is glad he stayed and staying strong in the game.

Vince and Morgan know they can both be on the block together and vow to have each other’s backs.

Lauren is also sad to see Zach go, but agrees that Vince staying was the best bet for her to stay in the house. She and Rachel hug it out.

Morgan and Mickey think there needs to be a major shakeup now that Zach is gone. They think Rachel should go next and talk about this with Ashley and Will. However, Ashley and Will don’t want this to happen since they are friendly with Ashley.

Ava lets Rachel know that people are coming after her, making her even mor determined to win HOH this week. She wants to work with Keanu, but they have different thoughts on things.

Keanu and Vince’s punishments are over.

HOH time! It has a prom/party slasher theme, complete with eighties costumes. They need to visit six different rooms in a house and memorize as many details as possible.

The slasher will call them and tell them a detail about which room to hide in to avoid being attacked by him.

Ava is in the living room, saying she feels ditched at prom since she is outgoing HOH and cannot play.

Ashley, Lauren, Katherine, Keanu, Vince and Rylie are eliminated in the first round.

Will and Mickey are eliminated in round two.

Kelley is eliminated in round three.

Morgan is eliminated in round four.

Rachel wins HOH! Ava is thrilled, while Morgan, Mickey and Vince are upset because they know they are targets. Will and Ashley feel safe.

Ashley tells Rachel Morgan is talking smack about her.

Vince tries to talk to Rachel as well, but she sees right through his game.

Rachel also talks to Kelley and Mickey. She got nowhere with Mickey, but it seems like she and Kelley have some sort of understanding. However, a second conversation with Mickey made her question everything since Mickey tells her about Kelley’s behavior during Mickey’s HOH reign.

Rachel talks to Kelley about what Mickey said, making Kelley feel bad. She apologizes and they hug it out. However, Rachel still doesn’t know if she can trust her anymore. Kelley, for her part, wants to still work with Rachel.

Nomination ceremony! Rachel puts Vince, aka the gardener, Morgan, aka the seeds and Mickey, the one right along with them, on the block.

