Amazon Studios Announces New Show Invincible

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 20, 2018 – Amazon Studios today announced it has greenlit the hour-long animated series Invincible from acclaimed writer Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Oblivion Song) co-creator Cory Walker and artist Ryan Ottley. Based on the popular comic book series of the same name, the eight-episode series will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.

“Robert has an uncanny talent to predict the zeitgeist, and we are incredibly excited to see him break boundaries in an animated one-hour format,” said Sharon Yguado, Head of Scripted Genre Programming, Amazon Studios. “In a world saturated with superhero fare, we trust Robert to subvert expectations while encapsulating a story filled with heart and adrenaline. We love his ambitious plan for the show and believe it will look like nothing else on television.”

Robert Kirkman commented, “I couldn’t be more proud of the series Cory Walker, Ryan Ottley and I did together for over 15 years. To know our characters will live on in multiple iterations in other media is almost too exciting to bear! What Amazon is allowing us to do in animated form is nothing short of ground-breaking, and I can’t wait for our rabid fan base to experience it!”

About Invincible

From Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker and based on the Skybound / Image comic of the same name, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around Mark Grayson, a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father’s tutelage. The series is suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Invincible is produced by Skybound, with Simon Racioppa (Teen Titans) serving as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), Catherine Winder (The Angry Birds Movie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) with Supervising Directors Justin & Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Invincible, Kirkman’s second-longest comic-book series, concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run. The full series is available across 23 countries and in eight languages and is also currently in development separately as a feature-length movie.

About Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios creates original television series which premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video which is available globally in over 200 countries and territories. This year, Prime Video will premiere a number of original series, including the highly anticipated Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryanstarring John Krasinski, Homecoming from creator Sam Esmail and starring Julia Roberts and Bobby Cannavale, the legal drama Goliath starring Billy Bob Thornton, and a third season of The Man in the High Castle.