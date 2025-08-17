NYCC Announced Daredevil Born Again News

With an 85+-year storytelling legacy, Marvel has become nearly synonymous with New York—and at this year’s New York Comic-Con, Marvel Television surprised fans with a visit from Hell’s Kitchen’s own Daredevil and Kingpin, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. The stars of the upcoming series “Daredevil: Born Again”greeted fans during a panel today, revealing for the first time the Disney+ launch date: March 4, 2025. Photos from the event are now available.

During the “Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski” panel today, series producer and Marvel Studios production and development executive Sana Amanat joined Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski on stage to talk about Marvel’s long history of New York storytelling, and shooting season one of Marvel Television’s “Daredevil: Born Again” on location in the city. She then invited stars Cox and D’Onofrio out to join her, to the great excitement of the audience. While there, they shared a special sneak peek and Disney+ release date for the hotly anticipated upcoming series.

After the panel, the stars stopped by the Marvel Booth on the Javits show floor to talk with the fans assembled for Marvel’s Cosplay Competition.

About the Series:

In Marvel Television’s “Daredevil: Born Again,” Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner. Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead. “Daredevil: Born Again” launches on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. Press materials available here.