The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 10/23/2024

-Angie summoning the ladies to her 25th wedding anniversary party using wanted posters and having one of her ‘hit men’ deliver them is super clever and fun. I need to do this for my next event.

-Lisa is harping on Angie calling her a bad mom, so she calls her son Jack, who is on a mission. She tells him his PET scan is fine. Apparently, he has a lot of health issues and no answers.

-Meredith and Whitney meet up to discuss their issues and JewelryGate….only for Whitney to out Lisa for her part in it and Meredith to say she should make sure she has credible sources.

-Meredith doesn’t want any part of this, but you know if the roles were reversed, she would be dragging everyone and their uncle into this.

-If Mary thinks something is wrong with her son and that his lady is a bad influence, she should really make him talk….or get him help if she suspects something.

-Mary’s confessional outfit is so on brand for her, but I love it!

-Bronwyn and Mary being such good friends and bonding over their decor is everything I never knew I needed on this show.

-Hearing Mary talk about her childhood and her mom never buying food is breaking my heart.

-As sad as it is that Bronwyn and Mary have to deal with crappy families, I am glad they have each other to lean on.

-This is the episode that turned me into a Bronwyn fan. I had no opinion on her either way at first, but she is quickly becoming one of my favorites.

-Mary having a landline and not answering it is so on brand for her, but also in a weird way, relatable. I have an emergency only landline that never rings and if it did, probably won’t answer it.

-John is so uninterested in Lisa choosing her outfit. His sarcastic ‘with a fur?’ was hysterical. It was probably his way of saying he was listening but didn’t care about the outfit.

-This party looks boring AF.

-Britani is so upset about Jared, but doesn’t mind dating when they are on a break? Not saying she is wrong, but she is pissy when he is with other ladies, so it seems hypocritical.

-This Aaron dude apparently hooked up with both Brittany and Heather.

-Did Mary confuse Jared and Aaron? They look nothing alike. Unless she thought Jared was going to be Britani’s date and was confused.

-I had no idea Angie’s dad raised the kids on his own.

-Meili is in the house. Until this moment, I forgot she was even on the show.

-Bronwyn….girl! I was on your side all episode…but why are you ruining Angie’s party?

-Mary and Heather are this close to pulling a Krystle and Alexis fight.

-I have no clue what these women are even fighting about.

-Jared Osmond is in the house!

-Did Justin invite Jared to the party?

-Angie welcoming Jared to the party and giving him food and drink is weirdly cute in this awkward situation.

-Charcuterie looks fantastic…what a reason to crash a party, Jared.

-Is Jared pulling a When Harry Met Sally on Britani?

-Now Whitney and Lisa are going to fight. Can’t one of these women have ONE nice event?

-Lisa wants to sue the person who told Whitney she was spreading rumors and then throws a tantrum about it. I think preschoolers are more mature.

-Did Lisa seriously call a cyber security dude to clear her name? WTF am I watching? Get everyone involved! Apologize!

-Whitney Drew is on the case even though according to Lisa, she is too stupid to deal with this case….or apparently exist?

-Now Lisa is shaming Justin for being married to Whitney? Good on him for defending his wife!

-More next week, stay tuned.