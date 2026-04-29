Slow Burn Drifters Interviewed

-Tell me a bit about how your career began?

I grew up in Northern New Jersey, taught myself to play guitar, and joined my first band at 16. I was playing with a few other guys I met in high school who were part of the local hardcore scene. Although they were only a few years older than me, they were already playing regular gigs in NYC and NJ.

-Who inspires you as an artist?

I’ve been into Leonard Cohen, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, and PJ Harvey for a long time. But I draw inspiration from all kinds of people who are driven to do their own thing regardless of the outcome. I don’t even need to like what they’re doing to admire their gravity and single-minded persistence.

-Tell me about working on your newest project?

I began recording bare bones versions of new songs I was fleshing out to see where they wanted to go. As the songs began to take shape, I got in touch with Jack Irons and sent him some of the songs. He ended up playing drums on all of them, which I’m truly grateful for because he’s such a wonderful player who instinctively knows how to elevate the landscape of a song with delicate power. Alain Johannes also contributed atmospheric guitar flourishes to a few tracks and introduced me to saxophonist Chris Ward. Chris is another fantastic player and great guy; the soulful passages he laid down on many of the songs gave them the color they needed. The debut album was released in the spring of 2025.

-Who are some people you want to collaborate with?

I’d like to work with David Lynch, Scott Walker, and Joe Meek. So, if you know anyone who owns a really good Ouija board, let me know.

-Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself?

My sense of direction isn’t bad, but when it comes to reading maps, I’m about as useful as your average dog.

-What are you watching on TV these days?

I haven’t watched any current TV shows in a long time, but I stream things. The last thing I saw was Fargo season 5, which I enjoyed.

-Anything else you want to tell America? – What’s next for you?

We’re planning to play lots of shows over the next few years. Hopefully, some of those will be in America.