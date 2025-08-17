Supergirl: The Complete Third Season – Soaring Into Homes On Blu-ray & DVD 9/18

BURBANK, CA (May 29, 2018) – Just in time for the fourth season premiere on The CW, catch up with the most courageous Super Heroine on TV, who flies into danger to save her city as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings you Supergirl: The Complete Third Season on Blu-ray and DVD on September 18, 2018. In Season Three, Supergirl reached almost 3.2M Total Viewers for each original episode.⃰ Fans can purchase the set which, in addition to all 23 super-powered episodes, contains the DC Crossover, the show’s 2017 Comic-Con panel, featurettes, and more! Supergirl: The Complete Third Season is priced to own at $44.98 SRP for the DVD and $49.99 SRP for the Blu-ray, which includes a Digital Copy. Supergirl: The Complete Third Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

*Source: Nielsen National TV View, 2017-18 broadcast season to date (09/18/2017 – 03/18/2018), Live + 7 Day ratings; excluding movies, sports, repeats, specials, less than 3 telecasts.

In Season Three, Kara Danvers grapples with the sacrifices she’s made personally while saving National City as Supergirl. She even considers covering up her human identity altogether. Being human and vulnerable is hard. Maybe she’s better off embracing her alien DNA and only being the “Girl of Steel.” As Kara struggles with her path forward, she continues to work with Hank Henshaw and her sister, Alex, at the Department of Extranormal Operations to battle all threats to National City, including new villains Morgan Edge, and the “Worldkiller,” known as Reign. Everything Kara’s ever known and everyone she’s ever loved will be tested in all 23 supercharged Supergirladventures.

“The series incorporates diversity, fairness and empowerment, and our fearless female Super Hero is a perfect role model in today’s times,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “We’re excited to release the Blu-ray and DVD with in-depth bonus content in addition to the 23 action-packed episodes. Fans and newcomers alike can catch up on all their favorite moments from Season Three, and prepare for the highly anticipated fourth season of this hit series.”

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Supergirl: The Complete Third Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. In addition to featuring all 23 episodes of season three in high-definition as well as a digital copy of the season, the 4-disc Blu-ray will also include all four crossover episodes, a tremendous value and collectors opportunity.

Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist (Glee), Mehcad Brooks (About Last Night, Necessary Roughness), Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy), Jeremy Jordan (Smash, Newsies), Katie McGrath (Jurassic World, Merlin), and Odette Annable (The Astronaut Wives Club), with Chris Wood (Containment), and David Harewood (Homeland). Based on the characters from DC by special arrangement with the Jerry Siegel family, Supergirl is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller.

BLU-RAY & DVD FEATURES

The Best of DC TV’s Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2017

Inside the Crossover: Crisis on Earth-X

She Will Reign! featurette

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes

23 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

Girl of Steel Triggers Far From The Tree The Faithful Damage Midvale Wake Up Crisis on Earth-X: Part 1 Reign Legion of Super Heroes Fort Rozz For Good Both Sides Now Schott Through The Heart In Search of Lost Time Of Two Minds Trinity Shelter from the Storm” The Fanatical Dark Side of the Moon Not Kansas Make It Reign Battles Lost and Won

DIGITAL

The third season of Supergirl is also currently available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including Amazon Video, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. A Digital Copy is also included with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs for redemption and cloud storage.

BASICS

Street Date: September 18, 2018

Order Due Date: August 14, 2018

BD and DVD Presented in 16×9 widescreen format

Running Time: Feature: Approx 1,380 min

Enhanced Content: Approx 100 min

DVD

Price: $44.98 SRP

5 DVD-9s

Audio – English (5.1)

Subtitles – ESDH, Latin Spanish, French

BLU-RAY

Price: $49.99 SRP

4-Disc Elite 4 BD-50s

BD Audio –DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 – English

BD Subtitles – ESDH, Latin Spanish, French

