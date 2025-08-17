Roseanne Dropped From Agency Amid Twitter Scandal

Things are not looking good for Roseanne Barr. The comedian/actress, best known for her hit ABC series Roseanne, had just been dropped from her agency, according to TVLine. The news comes hours after ABC canceled her reboot due to her controversial tweets.

According to the popular entertainment news site, ICM Partners released the following statement regarding their former client:

“We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning. What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.”

As previously reported, Roseanne sent a racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

