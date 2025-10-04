The Traitors Season 3 Is Number One in Unscripted TV

ABOUT THE TRAITORS:

The Emmy® award-winning series, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Executive Producers: Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess

Produced by: Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media

Host and Producer: Alan Cumming

Season 3 Cast: Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser), Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Britney Haynes (Big Brother), Carolyn Wiger (Survivor), Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset), Ciara Miller (Summer House), Danielle Reyes (Big Brother), Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City), Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron), Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette), Jeremy Collins (Survivor), Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal), Nikki Garcia (WWE Hall of Famer), Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island), Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Sam Asghari (Actor & Model), Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), Tony Vlachos (Survivor), and Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise).

Format: 11 x 60 min episodes + a reunion special, Original Unscripted Competition Series

Created by: Format devised by IDTV and RTL