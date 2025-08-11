The Traitors Season 3 Cast Revealed

Peacock just announced the season three cast of its hit series The Traitors, set to return later this year. Check it out below:

Rob Mariano — “Survivor”

Dorinda Medley — “The Real Housewives of New York City”

Chrishell Stause —“Selling Sunset”

Britney Haynes —“Big Brother”

Danielle Reyes —“Big Brother”

Bob the Drag Queen —“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Wells Adams —“The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise”

Chanel Ayan —“The Real Housewives of Dubai”

Gabby Windey —“The Bachelorette”

Dylan Efron —“Down to Earth with Zac Efron”

Tony Vlachos—“Survivor”

Jeremy Collins —“Survivor”

Dolores Catania —“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Robyn Dixon —“The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Bob Harper —“The Biggest Loser”

Ciara Miller —“Summer House”

Lord Ivar Mountbatten — British royal

Carolyn Wiger —“Survivor”

Sam Asghari — Model and actor

Tom Sandoval —“Vanderpump Rules”

Nikki Garcia — Former professional Wrestler