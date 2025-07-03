TV News

THE FLASH: Therefore She Is Trailer

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 26, 2024 @ 12:06 am

GYPSY RETURNS — Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash team up with Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) to try to thwart Thinker’s plan.  Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Gypsy have a heart to heart talk about their relationship.  Rob J. Greenlea directed the episode written by Sterling Gates & Thomas Pound (#420).  Original airdate 5/1/2018.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6sQzM9xm0g

