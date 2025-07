THE FLASH: Fury Rogue Preview

WENTWORTH MILLER RETURNS AS CITIZEN COLD — When Barry (Grant Gustin) needs help transporting a dangerous meta, he calls on a new friend for help – Leo Snart AKA Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller). Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) becomes suspicious of Harry (Tom Cavanagh). Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Jeff Hersh & Joshua V. Gilbert. — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_vWTw0BRJE