TV News

RIVERDALE: Chapter Thirty-Three: Shadow of a Doubt Preview

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 25, 2024 @ 11:55 pm

DEBATE NIGHT — As the town’s mayoral race between Fred (Luke Perry) and Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) heats up, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) sets his sights on a new ally – Sheriff Minetta (guest star Henderson Wade).  Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) for help when she has a suspicion about the Black Hood.  Meanwhile, the reveal of a dark secret forces Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to try and ease tensions between the Bulldogs and Serpents.  Finally, on the eve of the mayoral debate, a mysterious message leaves everyone on edge.  Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star.  Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Yolonda E. Lawrence (#220).  Original airdate:  5/2/2018.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkmm58DZweI

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. RIVERDALE: Chapter Thirty-Four: The Killing of a Sacred Deer Preview
  2. DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW “I, Ava” Preview
  3. SUPERNATURAL: The Thing  Preview 
  4. DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly 
See also  Big Brother All Stars Episode 2 Recap: Who Is On The Block?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Martins ad network.