The Bachelor Recap for 3/17/2025

On the last episode of The Bachelor, the eliminated women reunited, and it became the Attack of Carolina Show. Grant Ellis came back to talk to the women, who still missed him and wished him the best….all while still wishing they were chosen. Jesse Palmer showed a preview that made it seem like Grant has no idea what to do during the finale.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of The Bachelor.

We are now in the Dominican Republic, where Grant, Zoe, Litia and Juliana will embark on dates, adventures and of course, have the chance to use those yo, want to get lucky Fantasy Suite cards.

Grant feels amazing and considers the Dominican Republic his second home since he is part Dominican and it helps him feel closer to his grandmother, who recently died.

He has no idea which woman is going to be his wife. All the more reason t o use those Fantasy Suite Cards….this is proof this process rarely works….. get to know the women better.

After some basketball and a heart-to-heart with Jesse, Grant goes on his first date.

Juliana:

She is nervous and is falling in love, which is why she is worried about him possibly sleeping with Litia and Zoe. Cue a heart-to-heart with Daisy (runner up from Joey’s season) over drinks.

Juliana is most worried since she was cheated on in the past and this is bringing back these memories.

The date is in the jungle….the mighty jungle….no word if the lion is sleeping tonight.

They go RV driving and talk….all while Juliana worries about how things are going and what will happen.

He thinks she is holding back and wants to find out why and how to go from here.

It is a dark and stormy night….and the two of them have dinner and talk about their relationship and where they see things going. Oh, and they kiss. A lot. She talks about her insecurities and they cry together.

They then share some sweet moments from their relationship thus far and he offers her the Fantasy Suite card. She, of course, says yes and they go off into their room to ‘do their taxes,’ as Joey Gladstone would say.

Ohhh….spicy! Spicy! I don’t even WANT to know.

The next morning, they establish that Juliana is a good sleeper. They decide they are going to keep each other because we are now in the movie Casper.

The two of them have breakfast that either came from production or some Harry Potter Breakfast-omis! spell because no way they had the time or resources to make that whole spread. Even on my days off I don’t have time for all that.

They eat and continue to talk….and is it just me, or does it seem awkward AF? I don’t know, it seems like one of those bad dates where they both want to leave but don’t want to hurt the other person.

Grant reminds Juliana that he won’t see her for a few days and she is like y’all gonna make me lose my mind, up in here, up in here….and they call each other boyfriend and girlfriend before they say goodbye.

She worries about him being with the other girls and is worried about getting too into her own head.

Zoe:

She is excited but worries that they have yet to have much one-on-one time. Rachel from Joey’s season talks to her since they have been in the same situation. They drink and bond and it is actually very sweet.

Rachel seems sweet, I missed most of Joey’s season, but I hope we see her on Paradise or if we have a new season of The Bachelorette at some point.

She and Grant go to a silent yoga retreat and I have no idea…I love to work out and am a personal trainer by day, but even I find this date weird and WTF. The only good thing is they keep getting shushed.

At dinner, he more or less says she was too good for a one-on-one, too amazing and say potential….and I have a bridge I can sell you all…..he also doesn’t know her favorite color and she seems to REALLY be trying hard to prove herself and get to know him….more or less throwing every Hail Mary she can to save this relationship.

He is more or less building her up just to potentially let her down.

He offers her the chance to spend the night together in the Fantasy Suite and of course, she says yes.

The next morning, they have a picnic on the beach, and it is actually cute. He asks her how this made her feel, and I don’t know what to do with any of this. I only have half a glass of wine left and an hour left of recapping……I can’t. I do have leftover Crumbl cookies, so that could help me get through all this crap.

Litia:

She meets with Kaity from Zach’s season and they bond over having hometowns last and then talk about sex and how Zach told Kaity there will be no sex and then she found out he was intimate with someone before their date. Litia has these same worries. Their conversation is the most real out of any of them.

Grant and Litia go ziplining. She gets an upset tummy , so they take a break and talk and make out in the pool.

At dinner, they talk about life and relationships, and she tells him she doesn’t want to know what happens with the other women. He tells her that falling in love is scary and then offers her the Fantasy Suite card.

SHE SAYS NO! You go, girl!

He says he loves her and respects her decision. She loves him too, but still there will be no nookie tonight.

Now she is going? I am so confused. But there will be no sex.

The two of them have breakfast together and cuddle.

Everyone is worried about the rose ceremony.

Three women, two roses, one Grant and a partridge in a pear tree. Grant talks to Jesse before the rose ceremony in hopes that he makes the right decision.

Rose Ceremony:

Litia

Final Rose Tonight:

Juliana

Eliminated:

Zoe

Grant walks Zoe out and he says he is sorry for doing this. She understands and is glad they had this time together. He doesn’t see her as his wife, nor does he think they were in a place where they could get married,

She is sad, but hopes for the best in the future.

Grant meets with his family .

THREE HOUR FINALE NEXT WEEK. STAY TUNED.