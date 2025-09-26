The Masked Singer Finale: The Winner Is….

Tonight was the season two finale of Fox’s The Masked Singer. The Flamingo, the Rottweiler and the Fox were all identified during the two hour event. Check out the videos below.

THE FOX PERFORMANCE:https://youtu.be/zND01_-Ga3Q

THE FOX UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/4nXddYiBwCU



THE ROTTWEILER PERFORMANCE:https://youtu.be/h0QbN1KGHP0

THE ROTTWEILER UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/t5uXCQ8z_wo

THE FLAMINGO PERFORMANCE:https://youtu.be/1o_v35aFUVk

THE FLAMINGO UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/8ADsa9eB8Ec