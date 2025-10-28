The Bachelor Recap for 3/3/2025

We are at Hometown Week on The Bachelor. Grant Ellis will visit the families of Dina, Litia, Zoe and Juliana. He will have to face their judgement and decide which ones will make it to Fantasy Suite night. Someone will go home heartbroken tonight.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of The Bachelor!

Hometown Date 1:

Juliana takes Grant to Newton, MA…specifically, Little Italy to celebrate her Italian heritage. She takes him to her favorite pizza joint where they eat and make pizza…heart shaped pizza, because, why not?

They also make cannoli…..rather than play hide the cannoli….and now I want pizza and cannoli.

They bring more pizza and cannoli to Juliana’s house than I eat in a year to meet her family. Sure, we will go with it because, it’s Monday, I am on the last of my wine supply, I am in a crappy mood and nothing makes sense anymore.

OMG! Juliana is so happy! She tells…..anyone who will listen while Grant talks to Donna, Juliana’s mom. As an aside, why isn’t Donna a popular name anymore? I always thought Donna was a cute name. Nowadays, I only hear it on General Hospital since Sonny and Carly’s daughter is named Donna and if I watch 90210 reruns because Donna Martin. #DonnaMartinGraduates.

Grant tells Juliana’s family he is falling in love and since he has to say this three more times tonight, I give ZERO f*cks that Juliana’s dad Carl will make Sonny Corinthos look like Mother Teresa if his little darling is hurt at the end of this.

Also, can we have more pet scenes? If I were on this show, Buffy would be telling the dude to MEOW off, Benson would be hiding, McNab and Dobson would be asking him if he wanted a spot of tea and Linus, Sophie and Opal would be like, dude don’t hurt my hooman.

Yeah I paid ZERO attention to this date. That is how boring it is and how many f*cks I give at this point.

Grant and Juliana think the other is amazing and kiss and I wonder why I am wasting my time on this when I have work tomorrow, am out of wine and miss someone I care about more than anything on Earth,

HOMETOWN DATE 2:

Now we are in NY with Zoe! I am a NY girlie so YAY! You can take the girl out of NY, but you can’t take the NY out of the girl. Seeing NY is so amazing, I will never NOT LOVE NY!

We are playing Say Yes to the Dress without Randy Fenoli and why the hell isn’t Randy on my TV anymore? Get him on DWTS, The Traitors, Special Forces….literally anything on God’s GREEN EARTH because I worship the ground my boy Randy walks on and he MUST be on my TV again!

This photoshoot is so lame. Like, so predictable. My cats saw this coming, and Dobson even ran out of the room in literal WTF is HOOMAN watching and his first TV show was The Bachelorette. I think he had a bit of a crush on Jenn since he would jump up every time she was on my TV.

Zoe is introducing him to her chosen family and it is giving Melissa Rycroft when she had Jason meet her friends instead of her family because her family didn’t want to be on the show.

Grant meets Zoe’s chosen family and they all have heart to hearts and it is a rather, rinse repeat of what we have seen over the past 23 years.

HOMETOWN DATE 3:

Litia takes us to Star Valley, Wyoming to meet her family. She and Grant go horseback riding before meeting her family. She fills them in on her religious family before they meet him.

Everyone seems happy to meet Grant. They have a BBQ for him, and it is actually very cute.

Lather rinse, repeat the meeting of the family and heart to hearts.

No, seriously, I fell asleep at this point.

HOMETOWN DATE 4:

Dina gets the final hometown date in Chicago. They explore and visit a corn maize because why not at this point?

There is a party in his honor at a carnival and he meets her friends, who grill him to make sure he is good enough for Dina.

That was literally the entire date.

I didn’t even fall asleep,,,,

RANDOM:

Grant and Joey talk about everything over beer and honestly, good for them, but who cares? Joey tells him about the fantasy suites and I have work in the morning and have I given ANY indication that I care at this point?

ROSE CEREMONY:

Litia

Juliana

FINAL ROSE TONIGHT:

Zoe

ELIMINATED:

Dina

No idea why, but girl, remember you are a GOREGOUS, SMART, POWERFUL WOMAN! You never needed this show in the first place. You are beautiful, intelligent and amazing and deserve the best this world has to offer. I PROMISE you this!

More next week, stay tuned.