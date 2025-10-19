The Bachelor Recap for 2/10/2025

On the last episode of The Bachelor, Ella had a meltdown after being eliminated. Zoe kept stealing time with Grant, upsetting Alli Jo. Alexe got the first one on one, leaving Linda the no drama llama behind. Natalie comforted a little girl who was sick during the basketball date and got a special thank you video.



The girls are making and eating breakfast together, talking about their dreams and Grant.

Jesse Palmer arrives to drop off the first date card for the group date. The two not on this date will each get a one on one date.

Natalie, Bailey, Alexe, Alli Jo, Chloie, Sarafiena, Dina, Parisa, Rose, Zoe, Litia and Juliana are on this date, with the clue ‘love is the greatest investment.’

Carolina and Beverly are on the one on ones.

DATE 1:

The ladies on this date meet Grant to do a Bachelor School of Finance Daniel Lubetzky from Shark Tank and podcaster and comedian Anna Burner.

Everyone must dress in power suits for the class. Parisa makes sure to get the seat next to Grant.

Each of the girls can earn Grant Bucks and the one who gets the most will win a special prize.

Anna and Daniel ask questions and give the girls money based on their answers.

They also get to grab that dough in one of those machines where they have to grab money blowing around them.

Bailey gets the most Grant Bucks and gets special time with Grant. She earned $12,400 Grant Bucks and has a menu on things she could buy with it.

Grant and Bailey share some silly time together eating food, her wearing one of his shirts and being cute together. She then makes the money rain on the other girls.

Parisa plays the chubby bunny game with Grant, which consists of them putting food in their mouths and saying chubby bunny without swallowing.

Zoe cries about not getting time with Grant tonight, even though she got a ton of time with him previously. Alli Jo and Sarafiena are annoyed and hopes she doesn’t ruin the rest of the night. They talk smack about her, which Zoe hears, so she goes to talk to Grant. He comforts her and they kiss.

He also spends time talking to and kissing Juliana.

Grant gives Parisa the rose and then tells them he won’t tolerate bullying or people making others uncomfortable. The ladies know Zoe is behind this and confront her, but she just cries. There is a lot of tension in the house now.

The women are crying over what happened about what Grant said and still blaming Zoe.

DATE 2:

Carolina is on this date and is taken to Vegas on a private plane. They drink champagne, eat strawberries and toast to a fun day. They also rap and take pictures….and this is just the plane ride.

When they get to Vegas, they jump off the side of a building because of course they do. They make each other laugh as they prepare to jump.

The two of them enjoy it and then go to dinner.

At dinner, Carolina talks about her epilepsy diagnosis. I feel so bad for her, I just want to hug her, especially when she says she doesn’t feel like she has any support because of it.

Grant tells her he is developing feelings and will always put her first. He gives her a rose and they kiss.

DATE 3:

Beverly got very sick and had to leave the house and competition. Therefore, there is another group date, this time with Dina, Sarafiena and Litia. Their clue is ‘could this be puppy love?’ The ladies hope there are puppies involved and hope they bring one home.

Natalie is crying over not getting a date.

Grant meets the ladies at Vanderpump Dogs! Lisa Vanderpump is in the house, as are lots of cute puppies looking for their forever homes. They take pictures with the dogs and play with them, as well as spend time with the lady herself. Lisa talks to them about volunteering and shows them how to groom the dogs, all the while talking about her love for doggies and Grant.

The ladies also get one on one time with Grant where they talk and kiss.

Litia gets extra time with Grant because he finds her nurturing and genuine.

They talk about their lives and the connection they’ve formed. She also tells him about her dad dying when she was a baby and how her mom and other family members helped raise her. They even call her mom to say hi, which is so cute.

Grant tells her that he is developing feelings for her and gives her a rose.

PROM-ISES:

At the house, the other ladies are whining over the impromptu mini group dates. Carolina complains about it and says she almost wishes she never had the one-on-one date because who knows why.

Carolina says that Rose told her that Grant said that he was thinking of her while he was dancing with Carolina. She is not a happy bunny right now.

The ladies do some sort of prom event and get all glam. The Golden Bachelorette dudes host it and they all party together.

Grant then spends time with the ladies. Dina asks him to prom and they talk about their future.

Alexe and Grant play a question game.

Carolina continues to cry.

Zoe tells him she is in a better frame of mind than the last time they talked. They dance.

Carolina tells Grant what Rose told her. He is not happy about this and says that this is a lie. He then talks to Rose, who says she thought she heard this and thought she should know. Grant is not happy about this, and she admits she was wrong.

Grant tells Carolina that he spoke to Rose and explains what she thought she heard. Carolina thinks she caused problems and feels bad.

Rose is pouting.

The other women, especially Alli Jo and Chloie, are mad they didn’t get more time with Grant because of the Carolina debacle.

Grant is crowned prom king, and they are all prom queens. Crowns for everyone! The Golden Bachelorette dudes tell them they all deserve love and happiness, while Jesse tells them that it is time for the rose ceremony.

Rose Ceremony:

Litia, Carolina and Parisa all have roses.

Zoe: Caused drama last week, upset over bullying this week

Juliana: The one who brought the cannoli

Alexe: Has the no drama llama

Dina: Lawyer

Natalie: PhD student who impressed some little girl last week

Sarafiena: Love her name, would love to see more of her

Final Rose Tonight:

Rose: Caused problems with Carolina

Eliminated:

Alli Jo: Pizza girl who looks like Tiffani Thiessen

Chloie: Won letterman jacket last week

Bailey: Cute haircut

Will Rose and Carolina bury the hatchet? Who is lying to Grant? Why is Carolina causing so much drama? Why is someone being done dirty? Will everyone ever stop crying? These questions and many others will be answered in next week’s episode of The Bachelor!