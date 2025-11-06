Previews What to Watch

The Masked Dancer: Late Breaking News!

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 4, 2020 @ 8:33 pm

The Masked Dancer, which is the most anticipated spin-off for Fox’s The Masked Singer, will make its debut this December and we have a look at what to expect. Check out the preview below!

https://youtu.be/fbPJmtXrjsk

 

“TULIP,” “CRICKET,” “COTTON CANDY,” “EXOTIC BIRD,” “SLOTH” AND  “ZEBRA” will all compete for a chance to win the debut season of the show! More news will be released as it becomes available.

