Melissa Rycroft Comments on Arrest

October 7, 2025 Sammi Turano Celebrity Scandals/Crime 0

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 21: Melissa Rycroft arrives at the 10th Anniversary Of "Dancing With The Stars" Party at Greystone Manor on April 21, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Melissa Rycroft Comments on Arrest

Melissa Rycroft finally speaks out about her drunk driving arrest last month.

In a response to a comment left on her Instagram, Melissa says that ‘life really sucks’ right now and thanks fans for their support.

 

 

Melissa has yet to directly address her arrest otherwise.

As previously reported, she was arrested on September 23rd for suspicion of DWI. She failed sobriety tests and liquid suspected to be alcohol was found in her car. She also claimed to have been the victim of a hit and run, but that was proven to be false.

 

Story developing….

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Lindsie Chrisley Accused of Having Affair With Bachelor Nation Contestants
  2. The Bachelor’s Chris Soules Claims Relationship With Franchise is ‘Complicated’
  3. Bachelor Alum Melissa Rycroft Arrested for DWI
  4. Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman to Appear in Court Today
See also  The Bachelor: Fantasy Suites and Revelations
About Sammi Turano 7403 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.