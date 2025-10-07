Melissa Rycroft Comments on Arrest

Melissa Rycroft finally speaks out about her drunk driving arrest last month.

In a response to a comment left on her Instagram, Melissa says that ‘life really sucks’ right now and thanks fans for their support.

Melissa has yet to directly address her arrest otherwise.

As previously reported, she was arrested on September 23rd for suspicion of DWI. She failed sobriety tests and liquid suspected to be alcohol was found in her car. She also claimed to have been the victim of a hit and run, but that was proven to be false.

Story developing….