Survivor 49 Cast Revealed

SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the Emmy® Award-winning series premieres its 49thedition with a two-hour episode Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plansubscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The groundbreaking reality series, which shifts to 90-minute weekly episodes beginning Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 8:00 PM, returns with a fresh set of dynamic and determined competitors, including two players who will ultimately compete in SURVIVOR’s landmark 50th season, premiering in spring 2026. Those castaways’ identities will be revealed at a later date.

SURVIVOR – which is currently nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Host and Reality Competition Program ­ is hosted by five-time Emmy winner Jeff Probst.

Twenty-five years after it first premiered, SURVIVOR continues to prove both the ultimate test of physical and mental will, as well as the adventure of a lifetime, for castaways stranded on the beaches of Fiji and tasked with forming a new society, adapting to their surroundings and navigating an unpredictable social game to ensure their torch stays lit. The series also continues to capture the collective imagination of critics and fans, finishing the 2024-25 television season as the #1 entertainment series among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

The following are the 18 new formidable castaways who will dig deep in the 49th season to compete for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize:

Click on each name to view the castaway’s video.

Name: Alex Moore

Age: 27

Hometown: Evanston, Ill.

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Political comms director

Name: Kimberly “Annie” Davis

Age: 49

Hometown: Portland, Ore.

Current Residence: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Musician

Name: Jake Latimer

Age: 36

Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan

Current Residence: St. Albert, Alberta

Occupation: Correctional officer

Name: Jason Treul

Age: 32

Hometown: Anaheim, Calif.

Current Residence: Santa Ana, Calif.

Occupation: Law clerk

Name: Jawan Pitts

Age: 28

Hometown: Salem, N.J.

Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Video editor

Name: Jeremiah Ing

Age: 39

Hometown: Windsor, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Global events manager

Name: Kristina Mills

Age: 36

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Edmond, Okla.

Occupation: MBA career coach

Name: Matt Williams

Age: 52

Hometown: Farmington, Utah

Current Residence: St. George, Utah

Occupation: Airport ramp agent

Name: Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu

Age: 29

Hometown: Sachse, Texas

Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.

Occupation: Fitness trainer

Name: Nate Moore

Age: 47

Hometown: Clovis, Calif.

Current Residence: Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Film producer

Name: Nicole Mazullo

Age: 26

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Financial crime consultant

Name: Rizo Velovic

Age: 25

Hometown: Yonkers, N.Y.

Current Residence: Yonkers, N.Y.

Occupation: Tech sales

Name: Sage Ahrens-Nichols

Age: 30

Hometown: Roxboro, N.C.

Current Residence: Olympia, Wash.

Occupation: Clinical social worker

Name: Savannah Louie

Age: 31

Hometown: Walnut Creek, Calif.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Former reporter

Name: Shannon Fairweather

Age: 28

Hometown: Wakefield, Mass.

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Occupation: Wellness specialist

Name: Sophi Balerdi

Age: 27

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current Residence: Miami, Fla.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Name: Sophie Segreti

Age: 31

Hometown: Darnestown, Md.

Current Residence: New York City, N.Y.

Occupation: Strategy associate

Name: Steven Ramm

Age: 35

Hometown: Littleton, Colo.

Current Residence: Denver, Colo.

Occupation: Rocket scientist

In May, Jeff Probst appeared live on CBS MORNINGS to announce the 24 returning players who will compete in SURVIVOR’s highly anticipated milestone 50th season. The castaways include iconic returning players from throughout the series’ history, going all the way back to season one, which premiered in May 2000. For the first time ever, the game is “In the Hands of the Fans!” with viewers voting on key elements of the game. The game and celebrations leading up to next spring’s premiere are designed to honor fans for their loyalty and passion throughout the 25 years of the hit series, and to entice new viewers as well.

SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.