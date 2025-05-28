Survivor 50 Cast Announced

Jeff Probst appeared live on CBS MORNINGS today to announce the 24 returning players who will compete in SURVIVOR’s highly anticipated milestone 50th season, premiering in spring 2026 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The castaways include iconic returning players from throughout the Emmy-winning series’ groundbreaking history, going all the way back to season one, which premiered in May 2000.

Click Here for a Link to Watch Jeff Probst Reveal the SURVIVOR 50 Cast

SURVIVOR 50 will push the series into uncharted territory and impact the players like never before. For the first time ever, the game is “In the Hands of the Fans”! Earlier this year, fans voted on key elements of the game, including “Idols or No Idols,” “Final Four Fire Making: Keep It or Lose It” and “Live Finale and Reunion Show in L.A. – or Keep the Winner Reveal and Aftershow in the Jungles of Fiji.” The players won’t know what the fans voted for until they are competing on the island.

The game and the celebrations leading up to next spring’s premiere are designed to honor fans for their loyalty and passion throughout the 25 years of the hit series, and to entice new viewers as well!

The following are the 24 returning players who will dig deep to compete once again for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize:

JENNA LEWIS-DOUGHERTY: Seasons 1 (BORNEO), 8 (ALL-STARS)

COLBY DONALDSON: Seasons 2 (THE AUSTRALIAN OUTBACK), 8 (ALL-STARS), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS)

STEPHENIE LAGROSSA KENDRICK: Seasons 10 (PALAU), 11 (GUATEMALA), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS)

CIRIE FIELDS: Seasons 12 (PANAMA-EXILE ISLAND), 16 (MICRONESIA – FANS VS. FAVORITES), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS), 34 (GAME CHANGERS)

OZZY LUSTH: Seasons 13 (COOK ISLANDS), 16 (MICRONESIA – FANS VS. FAVORITES), 23 (SOUTH PACIFIC), 34 (GAME CHANGERS)

BENJAMIN “COACH” WADE: Seasons 18 (TOCANTINS – THE BRAZILIAN HIGHLANDS), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS), 23 (SOUTH PACIFIC)

AUBRY BRACCO: Seasons 32 (KAÔH RŌNG – BRAINS VS. BRAWN VS. BEAUTY), 34 (GAME CHANGERS), 38 (EDGE OF EXTINCTION)

CHRISSY HOFBECK: Season 35 (HEROES VS. HEALERS VS. HUSTLERS)

CHRISTIAN HUBICKI: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)

ANGELINA KEELEY: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)

MIKE WHITE: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)

RICK DEVENS : Season 38 (EDGE OF EXTINCTION)

JONATHAN YOUNG: Season 42

DEE VALLADARES: Season 45 winner

EMILY FLIPPEN: Season 45

Q BURDETTE: Season 46

TIFFANY ERVIN : Season 46

CHARLIE DAVIS : Season 46

GENEVIEVE MUSHALUK: Season 47

KAMILLA KARTHIGESU: Season 48

KYLE FRASER: Season 48 winner

JOSEPH HUNTER: Season 48

PLAYER #1 FROM SEASON 49 (premiering Fall 2025)

PLAYER #2 FROM SEASON 49(premiering Fall 2025)