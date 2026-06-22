Survivor 48 Cast Announced
Originally posted on January 30, 2025 @ 8:04 pm
Survivor 48 Cast Announced
SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the Emmy® Award-winning series premieres its 48th edition with a two-hour episode, on Wednesday, Feb. 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The trailblazing reality series, which shifts to 90-minute weekly episodes beginning Wednesday, March 5 at 8:00 PM, returns with a bold new group of competitors, inspired gameplay and momentous tribal councils. The show, which is also available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs), is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.
Nearly 25 years since it first premiered, SURVIVOR continues to be the ultimate test of stamina and will as a fresh group of castaways begins the adventure of a lifetime when they’re stranded on the picturesque islands of Fiji. This latest group of players must form a new society and nimbly adapt to their surroundings while contending with unforeseen obstacles and navigating an increasingly complex social game. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a season to remember from the moment they step on the beach. Even the strongest competitors will be tested and forced to dig deep mentally and physically to ensure their torch stays lit.
The players competing on the 48th season are diverse competitors armed with fresh perspectives and a fervent passion for the game, with the same ultimate goal: to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.
The following are the 18 new castaways competing this fall:
Click on each name to view the castaway’s video.
Name: Stephanie Berger
Age: 38
Hometown: New York City, N.Y.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Tech product lead
Name: Shauhin Davari
Age: 38
Hometown: East Bay, Calif.
Current Residence: Costa Mesa, Calif.
Occupation: Debate professor
Name: Eva Erickson
Age: 24
Hometown: Eagan, Minn.
Current Residence: Providence, R.I.
Occupation: PhD candidate
Name: Kyle Fraser
Age: 31
Hometown: Roanoke, Va.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Attorney
Name: Mitch Guerra
Age: 34
Hometown: Waco, Texas
Current Residence: Waco, Texas
Occupation: P.E. coach
Name: Saiounia “Sai” Hughley
Age: 30
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current Residence: Simi Valley, Calif.
Occupation: Marketing professional
Name: Joe Hunter
Age: 45
Hometown: Vacaville, Calif.
Current Residence: West Sacramento, Calif.
Occupation: Fire captain
Name: Kamilla Karthigesu
Age: 31
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Current Residence: Foster City, Calif.
Occupation: Software engineer
Name: David Kinne
Age: 39
Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.
Current Residence: Buena Park, Calif.
Occupation: Stunt performer
Name: Thomas Krottinger
Age: 34
Hometown: The Woodlands, Texas
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Music executive
Name: Kevin Leung
Age: 34
Hometown: Fremont, Calif.
Current Residence: Livermore, Calif.
Occupation: Finance manager
Name: Cedrek McFadden
Age: 46
Hometown: Columbia, S.C.
Current Residence: Greenville, S.C.
Occupation: Surgeon
Name: Charity Nelms
Age: 34
Hometown: Monroe, Mich.
Current Residence: St. Petersburg, Fla.
Occupation: Flight attendant
Name: Justin Pioppi
Age: 29
Hometown: Winthrop, Mass.
Current Residence: Winthrop, Mass.
Occupation: Pizzeria manager
Name: Bianca Roses
Age: 33
Hometown: West Orange, N.J.
Current Residence: Arlington, Va.
Occupation: PR consultant
Name: Chrissy Sarnowsky
Age: 55
Hometown: Chicago
Current Residence: Chicago
Occupation: Fire lieutenant
Name: Star Toomey
Age: 28
Hometown: Monrovia, Liberia
Current Residence: Augusta, Ga.
Occupation: Sales expert
Name: Mary Zheng
Age: 31
Hometown: Montgomery Village, Md.
Current Residence: Philadelphia
Occupation: Substance abuse counselor
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.