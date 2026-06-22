Survivor 48 Cast Announced

SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the Emmy® Award-winning series premieres its 48th edition with a two-hour episode, on Wednesday, Feb. 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The trailblazing reality series, which shifts to 90-minute weekly episodes beginning Wednesday, March 5 at 8:00 PM, returns with a bold new group of competitors, inspired gameplay and momentous tribal councils. The show, which is also available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs), is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

Nearly 25 years since it first premiered, SURVIVOR continues to be the ultimate test of stamina and will as a fresh group of castaways begins the adventure of a lifetime when they’re stranded on the picturesque islands of Fiji. This latest group of players must form a new society and nimbly adapt to their surroundings while contending with unforeseen obstacles and navigating an increasingly complex social game. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a season to remember from the moment they step on the beach. Even the strongest competitors will be tested and forced to dig deep mentally and physically to ensure their torch stays lit.

The players competing on the 48th season are diverse competitors armed with fresh perspectives and a fervent passion for the game, with the same ultimate goal: to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

The following are the 18 new castaways competing this fall:

Click on each name to view the castaway’s video.

Name: Stephanie Berger

Age: 38

Hometown: New York City, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Tech product lead

Name: Shauhin Davari

Age: 38

Hometown: East Bay, Calif.

Current Residence: Costa Mesa, Calif.

Occupation: Debate professor

Name: Eva Erickson

Age: 24

Hometown: Eagan, Minn.

Current Residence: Providence, R.I.

Occupation: PhD candidate

Name: Kyle Fraser

Age: 31

Hometown: Roanoke, Va.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Attorney

Name: Mitch Guerra

Age: 34

Hometown: Waco, Texas

Current Residence: Waco, Texas

Occupation: P.E. coach

Name: Saiounia “Sai” Hughley

Age: 30

Hometown: Philadelphia

Current Residence: Simi Valley, Calif.

Occupation: Marketing professional

Name: Joe Hunter

Age: 45

Hometown: Vacaville, Calif.

Current Residence: West Sacramento, Calif.

Occupation: Fire captain

Name: Kamilla Karthigesu

Age: 31

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Current Residence: Foster City, Calif.

Occupation: Software engineer

Name: David Kinne

Age: 39

Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.

Current Residence: Buena Park, Calif.

Occupation: Stunt performer

Name: Thomas Krottinger

Age: 34

Hometown: The Woodlands, Texas

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Music executive

Name: Kevin Leung

Age: 34

Hometown: Fremont, Calif.

Current Residence: Livermore, Calif.

Occupation: Finance manager

Name: Cedrek McFadden

Age: 46

Hometown: Columbia, S.C.

Current Residence: Greenville, S.C.

Occupation: Surgeon

Name: Charity Nelms

Age: 34

Hometown: Monroe, Mich.

Current Residence: St. Petersburg, Fla.

Occupation: Flight attendant

Name: Justin Pioppi

Age: 29

Hometown: Winthrop, Mass.

Current Residence: Winthrop, Mass.

Occupation: Pizzeria manager

Name: Bianca Roses

Age: 33

Hometown: West Orange, N.J.

Current Residence: Arlington, Va.

Occupation: PR consultant

Name: Chrissy Sarnowsky

Age: 55

Hometown: Chicago

Current Residence: Chicago

Occupation: Fire lieutenant

Name: Star Toomey

Age: 28

Hometown: Monrovia, Liberia

Current Residence: Augusta, Ga.

Occupation: Sales expert

Name: Mary Zheng

Age: 31

Hometown: Montgomery Village, Md.

Current Residence: Philadelphia

Occupation: Substance abuse counselor

SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.