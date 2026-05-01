Marriage Market to Air on Fox

FOX flips the script on dating with its bold new seriesMarriage Market, where real singles ready for marriage relinquish total control of their love lives to their closest family members, who marry them off at a market like no other!

From FOX Entertainment Studios, Marriage Market is an original FOX-owned unscripted series that is slated for FOX’s 2026-27 Season. Hosted by actress, comedian, and podcaster Whitney Cummings, the series welcomes singles – who are officially over swiping, ghosting, and endless first dates — into an actual Marriage Market, where they’re up for trying something radical…putting their love lives in the hands of family members that know them best and risking it all for one shot at forever – in an arranged marriage.

Filled with humor, heart, heartbreak, and unpredictable outcomes, Marriage Market is a one-of-a-kind, immersive matchmaking experience where families come together with one goal in mind: helping their single family member find a meaningful, lasting match. Inside this vibrant, real-world setting, families meet, connect, and advocate for their loved one as they search for a perfect partner.

The rules are simple. When two families believe they’ve found a match, their singles are introduced and engaged on the spot – with the ultimate goal of making it to the altar. From there, the couples and their families move in together, navigating real-life compatibility, big personalities, and even bigger expectations. At any point, each of the newly matched singles’ families can decide they’ve found them “the one,” or send their single loved one back into the Marriage Market for another chance at finding them love.

“Marriage Market gives all new meaning to shotgun wedding, turning dating on its head with one of the most extreme marketplace spectacles you’ve ever seen,’” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “Watching families come together to make these matches is deeply relatable and wildly emotional, giving this distinctive concept all the ingredients of a signature FOX unscripted series.”

“Marriage Market is a bold new format that reflects our strategy of creating distinctive IP that take the kind of big and culturally relevant risks that viewers love,” said Allison Wallach, Head of Unscripted, FOX Entertainment Studios. “We’ve taken a timeless idea and reimagined it in a modern, high-stakes way with the families in full control and the talented, always funny Whitney Cummings presiding over it all as host.”

Marriage Market is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and will be distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global. The series is executive produced by Alycia Rossiter and John Carr, with Rossiter serving as showrunner.