TV News

SUPER GIRL: In Search of Lost Time Trailer

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 25, 2024 @ 9:22 pm

J’ONN HAS TO FACE THE TRUTH ABOUT HIS FATHER – When Myr’nn (guest star Carl Lumbly) inadvertently causes psychic disturbances at the DEO, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) must work with J’onn (David Harewood) to contain the resulting chaos.  Meanwhile, Mon-El (Chris Wood) begins training Kara in fighting techniques he’s learned in the future for battling Worldkillers.  Andi Armaganian directed the episode with story by Eric Carrasco and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Nicki Holcomb (#315). — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZ1ZvC06Fw0

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. SUPERGIRL: Of Two Minds Preview
  2. SUPERGIRL: Trinity Preview
  3. SUPERGIRL Battles Lost and Won Season Finale Preview
  4. DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW “I, Ava” Preview
See also  Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Final Season News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Martins ad network.