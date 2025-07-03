TV News

SUPERGIRL: Of Two Minds Preview

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 25, 2024 @ 11:51 pm

SUPERGIRL AND IMRA MUST WORK TOGETHER TO STOP THE THIRD WORLDKILLER: Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Imra (guest star Amy Jackson) have different ideas on how to stop the third Worldkiller, Pestilence.  However, when both Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) are seriously injured by Pestilence, Supergirl and Imra team up to stop the destruction.  Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn (#316)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wf33-3bXdZc

 

