Netflix’s Dead To Me Season Two Trailer Released

Originally posted on April 10, 2020 @ 3:20 pm

Today Netflix released the trailer for Dead to Me season 2, which premieres on May 8.  Check it out below!

 

 

About DEAD TO ME Season 2:
Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.
