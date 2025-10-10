Too Hot Too Handle Sneak Peek Released

October 9, 2025 Sammi Turano Previews 0

UNTITLED DATING SHOW

Originally posted on April 10, 2020 @ 1:04 pm

Netflix just released the trailer for their upcoming show Too Hot To Handle and we have a special first look!

Ten young, hot singles from around the world come together in a tropical paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives — but there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize. No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle? Produced by Fremantle.
All 8 episodes available April 17, 2020
