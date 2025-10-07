Netflix’s The Main Event Sneak Peek

October 7, 2025

The main event

Originally posted on March 27, 2020 @ 6:06 pm

Netflix is debuting The Main Event on April 10th and we have a special sneak peek.

When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all, in the face of epic challengers in the ring? Directed by Jay Karas, THE MAIN EVENT co-stars Adam Pally, Ken Marino, and features WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus.
