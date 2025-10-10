Love Wedding Repeat Now on Netflix

Love Wedding Repeat

Love Wedding Repeat premieres on Netflix TODAY! Check out this sneak peek.

While trying to ensure that his sister’s wedding day goes smoothly, Jack finds himself juggling an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and the girl that got away — as alternate versions of the same wedding unfold, Jack seeks his own happy ending with chance dictating his future.

 

