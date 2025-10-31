Matlock Recap for Game Day

-Shae and Julian talking about Wellbrexa documents while standing behind each other on the phone is….odd, old school detective vibes and kind of on brand all at the same time.

-This is also the information Matty has been looking for all along…..and Julian has hidden it…..

-Edwin and Matty are talking about the Wellbrexa information and are figuring out what Julian did with it….it seems like the parking garage thing was how they imagined it going down.

-Matty’s sister Bitsy is so adorable…..even if she is driving Matty crazy. Edwin promises to keep her at bay while Matty works.

-Olympia is not going to put up with Shae and her BS, nor does she want to hear about her affair with Julian.

-Sarah is also not going to deal with Shae, so now Shae has to find a way to get Matty on her side.

-Olympia is working on the Slamm’d case, which is a continuation of last week’s case that killed a sorority girl. This time, it involves a young man who jumped out of a car after consuming the beverage and ended up paralyzed.

-Matty tells Olympia that Shae found a problematic blog written by one of the jurors under a fake name.

-The juror claims that the blog was before the pandemic and his views changed. They have no choice but to keep him.

-Elijah brings Olympia lunch and she convinces him to be second chair on her case.

-Billy and Sarah are fighting to get an empty office all while she tries to figure out his secret girlfriend’s identity.

-Billy sneaks off to see Simone, leading to them hooking up and debating about if they should tell Sarah.

-Kennedy from the last episode is being brought in to help with the case.

-The head of Slamm’d think that there is no need to list the amount of caffeine in the drink because no one reads the fine print….they just had to say there was alcohol in it.

-Kennedy is willing to help as long as she gets immunity.

-Matty discovers the documents are being shredded and Bitsy found out what is going on.

-Bitsy shames Matty for what she is doing and even compares her to her ex-husband, who would promise people puppies without delivering….and sleeping with call girls.

-Bitsy kept Ellie hidden from Matty and Edwin, which is why Matty is so mad at her.

-Olympia tries to convince Park to not press charges against Kennedy. However, Lydia Reed, Violet’s mom, is a powerful politician and wants someone to pay for her daughter’s death.

-Sarah and Billy fight over the office and try to get Matty involved. She discovers it was remodeled seven years ago, which could come into play depending on when the shredders were put in.

-Sarah knew about Simone and Billy all along.

-Kennedy talks about a party where influencers promoted Slamm’d and says everyone had their phones taken away

-Olympia wants someone to convince Lydia to drop the charges, so she sends Matty. However, that doesn’t go over well and Matty ends up getting kicked out of her house.

-Olympia wants Tucker the plaintiff, to tell his story but spin it by taking a little more responsibility for his actions.

-Billy and Sarah try to see who threw the party but have no luck.

-Tucker is questioned by both sides and the defendant has a video of him and his teammates talking about partying in high school.

-Billy and Sarah found pictures from the party where people were drinking Slamm’d before it was on the market. They call the judge to try and get it into evidence and figure out how to use this to their advantage.

-Bitsy brings Matty baked goods and explains why she didn’t call Matty about Ellie. This leads to them talking about their mom’s battle with addiction and how it caused Bitsy to give up on her dreams. Bitsy makes her see that the distractions will stop working and do more harm than good.

-The judge will not allow the evidence in, so Bitsy tells her about how Cindy Shapiro missed a deadline for a pie contest, so she gave it to the newspaper people, who did a story on it. This gives Matty to give the idea to ‘deliver the pie elsewhere,’ so to speak.

-Matty talks to Lydia about how Slamm’d targeted minors and convinces her to help….saying no more moms need to be in their club. She agrees to help.

-Billy and Sarah found evidence of a party being broken up by the police and can get someone to possibly testify.

-Tucker agreed to settle for $100,000 and the case is screwed.

-Matty finds Olympia getting sloshed. Olympia feels as if it is all over and Julian will get partner. She promises to hire Matty when she goes to a new firm, but Matty says they will work things out.

-Sarah sends Billy a Post-It note pretending to be Simone. They argue about how their partners are no good for them, but neither of them want to give up their partners.

-Matty, Edwin and Alfie realize that the old office had a women’s bathroom near it, which means Olympia could have hidden the documents after all. She imagines Olympia telling her she was looking in the wrong direction….leading her to another room that could have the documents.

-More next week, stay tuned.