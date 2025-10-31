Collector’s Call Returns April 6th

MeTV, America’s #1 classic television network, announces the return of its original series Collector’s Call for an all-new sixth season beginning Sunday, April 6 at 6:30PM ET/PT. Hosted by Lisa Whelchel (The Facts of Life, Survivor), the 26-episode season will showcase a dazzling variety of world-class collections, from the beloved household names including Hot Wheels, Star Wars toys, Indiana Jones, and Snoopy, to memorabilia honoring pop culture icons Drew Barrymore, Cyndi Lauper and much more.

Lisa Whelchel says, “I’m very excited for folks at home to see this new season of Collector’s Call which has some of the most varied and incredibly displayed collections we’ve seen yet. And of course, the only thing more impressive than these collections are the collectors themselves. I’ve found a commonality in all collectors but each one truly is different and it’s so interesting to see how their personalities really are reflected in their amazing collections.”

In each episode of Collector’s Call, Whelchel travels across America exploring the rarely seen and always fascinating private collections of the nation’s biggest collectors of pop culture and nostalgia memorabilia. For each collection she enlists the help of professional appraisers and experts to value what the prized collectibles are worth. And every week there is a twist, as the experts try to tempt the collectors with a trade, offering a coveted item that could be the perfect addition to their collections. The collectors must then make an agonizing choice and decide if they’re willing to give up an item of their own for a new addition to their collection. Will they make a trade? It’s the Collector’s Call! See also Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Cast Reveal

The new season begins with the following collections featured:

Season 6 premiere!

Sunday, April 6 at 6:30/5:30c – “Meet Bruce Pascal – Hot Wheels”

Gaithersburg, MD

Bruce Pascal’s warehouse sized Hot Wheels collection includes thousands of items from a hand-drawn sketch of the Olds 442 to a wood model Ferrari, to the Holy Grail of Hot Wheels – the pink Beach Bomb. Our expert, Joel Magee, America’s Toy Scout appraises the collection and attempts to pull off a heart racing car trade with Bruce – a one-of-a-kind prototype Hot Wheels, for another.

Sunday, April 13 at 6:30/5:30c – “Meet Shawn Peterson – PEZ”

Orange, CT

Shawn Peterson’s epic PEZ collection is on display at the PEZ Visitor Center at the company’s historic and still-functioning factory, where he now manages and shares his collection with 80,000 visitors a year. Shawn takes Lisa and PEZ Price Guide expert and appraiser, John LaSpina, on a ride through PEZ history, including: a 1940s PEZ Girl uniform, a rare Colonel Sanders Pez dispenser prototype, and a giant edible candy tablet that you can only acquire if you’re invited to the PEZ headquarters factory in Germany.

Sunday, April 20 at 6:30/5:30c – “Meet Ashley Sero – Dolls”

Chicago, IL

Doll collector Ashley Spero has been collecting for over two decades, following in her mom’s footsteps with a vast collection featuring Skipper, Barbie’s younger sister. Ashley takes personal property appraiser and fellow doll aficionado Kate Martin through some of her more unique items, including extremely rare Japanese Skipper dolls. Kate appraises Ashley’s collection, before offering a tempting trade – a beautifully preserved iconic figure from Switzerland for one of Ashley’s long treasured, and with good reason, staple items. See also The Flintstones Coming to MeTV

Sunday, April 27 at 6:30/5:30c – “Meet Doogie Sandtiger – Crocs”

Wethersfield, CT

As a child growing up in foster care, Doogie Sandtiger never learned to tie his shoes which inspired him to become the Guinness World Record holder for most Crocs – more than 3500 pairs. This Croc-star’s eye-popping collection includes high end collaborations with famous artists, to a finger-lickin’-good collab with everyone’s favorite chicken franchise. Our Croc-solid toy expert, John Ragusa, steps into his role of appraiser and expert, by putting a dollar amount to Doogie’s collection and then, by offering a Crocs trade — a combination between a toy and Crocs in exchange for some of Doogie’s character branded Crocs, while our collector hopes he won’t “Croc” under the pressure.

MeTV is available on broadcast television over the air in 98% of the country, on select cable and satellite systems, and streaming on Frndly TV and Philo. Viewers can find where to watch MeTV at https://www.metv.com/ wheretowatch/zip/.