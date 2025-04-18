TV News

Matlock Named Number 1 New TV Show

MATLOCK finished its debut season as television’s #1 new series and #2 series overall. Its two-hour season finale (Thursday, April 17 from 9:00-11:00 PM) delivered 5.60 million viewers and was the night’s #1 primetime program (according to Nielsen).

Throughout the season, an average of 17 million viewers watch MATLOCK across broadcast and streaming on Paramount+, making it the #1 new broadcast series and #2 broadcast series overallin multiplatform viewing (according to Nielsen – Live+35 Linear + Streaming via SCR).

MATLOCK Season-to-Date Highlights:

  • Season to Date, MATLOCK is television’s #1 new series, #2 overall series.

  • In L+35 multiplatform viewing, MATLOCK averages 17 million viewers and is the #1 new broadcast series and #2 broadcast series overall.

  • MATLOCK is Thursday’s #1 entertainment program, winning its highly competitive 9:00 PM time slot.

  • In broadcast alone, MATLOCK delivers 9.67 million viewers with live plus 7-day ratings (through 4/3/25).

    • MATLOCK viewership improved +53% in its time period from last season.

