Will Trent Recap for Abigail B

-Michael helping Angie shop via a phone call and letting Faith crash with him until she finds a place shows him in a whole new light.

-Michael is doing security for Ariana Madix, which is freaking AWESOME! The ladies are excited, as is Michael, even though he says he is keeping it professional.

-Ariana is holding an intervention for a friend and needs Michael’s help since her friend Rina is having a meltdown. She throws a fit, tells Michael not to touch her cocaine and sprays him with pepper spray. All the while, Rina’s mom tells her how she could be and do better.

-Will calling Marion while walking Betty just to check on her is so sweet.

-Will sees a little girl in the park and realizes that she has been kidnapped when he sees her coat in the bathroom and the man’s clothes in the park. She chases over the man he thinks did it, only to get held at gunpoint.

-Will questions the man, who denies everything, but Will won’t believe him. The man is acting as his own attorney and says he has 24 hours to come up with something or release him. He also demands coffee.

-Ariana yells at Michael and then fixes his arm since she was an EMT. She finally admits she is stressed out and calls him Perry Mason and Matlock but still wants his help. If he finds Rina, she will double his pay. She also says that the drunk friend on the floor has her own intervention next week.

-Will fills Amanda and Faith in on the case and they agree to help. He gets stressed over the map in the office that shows where she could be, all the while staring at her coat and regretting leaving her.

-Angie sees a man get hit by a car on his bike and offers to help. He resists, but she insists, so he agrees to let her assist him.

-Will, Amanda and Faith get the name of the alleged kidnapper, Harlan Jenner thanks to a screenshot of him at the airport. The little girl Abigail Feilding was with a woman named Eleanor, who was supposedly her mother. Will suspects that Abigal was going to be trafficked, but Harlan denies even talking to them. Will won’t let it go and says that this isn’t over.

-Amanda thinks this is the work of a trafficking network. She, Faith and Will work together to save Abigail.

-How did Harlan get Chinese food delivered to the station? Also, I now want Chinese food.

-Faith talks to Harlan, who falls asleep.

-Angie helps the dude who got hit by a car. As they talk, she realizes he is Dr. Seth McDale and watches him help a woman with a seizure.

-Ariana also speaks Cantonese to a bartender while trying to help find Rina.

-Michael and Ariana talk about Afghanistan (where he and her cousin served), their exes and dance together. She realizes he is a fan and he says he loved her on DWTS. #TeamAriana

-Marion is now helping with the case. The girl’s real mom was beaten and tied up in a basement. They get the girl’s real identity and are closing in on the case.

-Ariana and Michael continue to bond. She tells him Rina encouraged her to go to LA and feels guilty she didn’t go back when Rina needed her. Michael tells her this isn’t her fault.

-Marion helps Will deal with the emotions on this case.

-The kidnapper is found!

-Rina is kidnapped by her dealers, so Ariana and Michael are on the case to find her while she does some badass stunts to get into the building.

-Seth and Angie have some sizzling chemistry. They go to dinner to celebrate that the person who ran him over was captured.

-Rina is rescued. As the ladies hug and make up, Michael tells them to go outside….only for them all to get stopped by the dealers.

-The dealers want to fight them, so Ariana pays off Rina’s debt by giving them her earrings as Michael fights them. Everyone runs, but Ariana’s shoe gets stuck. Michael picks her up and carries her out of the building.

-Marion is able to identify the money the kidnapper had came from Harlan and was printed in Georgia.

-Harlan continues to deny everything, but Will won’t buy his story. He finally agrees to tell Will everything, if he can make a deal.

-Seth wants to take Angie on a proper date.

-Somehow, Harlan gets them to agree to give him immunity of sorts in exchange for telling them where Abigal is….but he is still being charged by the FBI since he crossed state lines.

-Little Abigail is in the hospital safe and sound. Will and Betty visit her. They even give her a stuffed animal version of Betty.

-Abigail realizes that Will helped save her and they bond. Will even makes sure she gets extra chocolate pudding and tells her that her mom is on her way.

-Marion and Will talk about the case and he offers to take care of her in any way she wants.

-She agrees to dinner.

-Rina is in rehab.

-Michael gets Ariana her earrings back. They thank each other and she tells him to get back out there….and they kiss. She thanks him and is on her way to Singapore.