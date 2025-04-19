Star Wars Celebration News

DAY 1:

Star Wars Celebration 2025 kicked off in Japan earlier today, with an impressive slate of upcoming Lucasfilm productions, including both theatrical titles and Disney+ series. The weekend-long convention, which takes place at Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo from April 18-20, is an opportunity for fans from all over the world to come together to celebrate the cultural phenomenon that is Star Wars. 2025 marks the 16th occurrence of the bi-annual global event. The opening day presentation included several major announcements, first looks at new and returning series, and a non-stop parade of talented actors and filmmakers.

The festivities started with a video highlighting the company’s landmark titles and beloved characters, which have captivated audiences around the globe for the past four decades, followed by an official welcome to the 9,000 fans in attendance from everyone’s favorite droids, C3PO and R2D2. They were joined by Lucasfilm’s president Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni, who thanked the fans for their continued support, and brought the entire auditorium to their feet with the announcement of an all-new theatrical release, “Star Wars: Starfighter,” which will be directed by Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling.

Kennedy chatted with the actor and director, offering some exclusive insight as to what fans can expect from the standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019’s “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.” The film, which will begin production this Fall, is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet. “Star Wars: Starfighter” will be released theatrically May 28, 2027.

The excitement continued when director/co-writer Jon Favreau took to the stage to talk about Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated theatrical release “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” set to hit theaters May 22, 2026. Joining him were the film’s stars, Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Grogu himself, for a brief discussion of what fans can look forward to when the characters from the Emmy Award®-winning Disney+ series bring their biggest adventure yet to the big screen. In the film, the Mandalorian and his young apprentice, Grogu, embark on a thrilling adventure as they travel the galaxy. Behind-the-scenes images and an exclusive first look at the film were shared with the audience.

As 2025 marks Industrial Light & Magic’s 50th anniversary, a special panel was up next to celebrate the groundbreaking visual effects company’s contributions to the entertainment industry. The filmmakers from “Light & Magic” came to the stage to talk about the second season of the acclaimed documentary series, which first premiered in 2022 and is now streaming on Disney+. Lucasfilm’s “Light & Magic” Season 2 is a three-part series produced by Imagine Documentaries that follows Lucasfilm’s visual effects company, Industrial Light & Magic, as it enters its most challenging and revolutionary period: the dawn of digital. From creating the first fully realized CG character to solving the challenge of digital water, it is an era that finds ILM scaling new heights of innovation despite dramatic setbacks. The director is Joe Johnston, and the executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, Joe Johnston, Lawrence Kasdan, Kathleen Kennedy, and Carrie Beck. Jacqui Lopez, Ted Schillinger, and Michael Garcia serve as co-executive producers. The series producers are Meredith Kaulfers and Christopher St. John, and Nicole Pusateri is the supervising producer.

Attendees heard from director Joe Johnston and producer Ron Howard via videotaped greetings, and Sam Witwer (voice of Maul) moderated a panel discussion comprised of Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks), Lynwen Brennan (president and general manager Lucasfilm Business), Doug Chiang (senior vice president and executive design director, Lucasfilm), Janet Lewin (senior vice president, general manager and head of ILM), John Knoll (ILM executive creative director, senior visual effects supervisor), and Rob Coleman (ILM creative director and senior animation supervisor).

Filmmakers then unveiled the trailer and key art.

Up next was a special Lucasfilm Animation Panel, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the division that created fan-favorite and critically acclaimed shows like “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars: Rebels,” and more. The panel was moderated by David Collins and included panelists Dave Filoni (chief creative officer, Lucasfilm) and Athena Yvette Portillo (vice president, animation production, Lucasfilm), and surprise guest Sam Witwer (voice of Maul).

Fans were then treated to the world-premiere of the first episode of Lucasfilm Animation’s “Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld,” an all-new anthology series of animated shorts from creator Dave Filoni, which will premiere May 4, 2025, exclusively on Disney+. The popular series, which began in 2022 with “Tales of the Jedi” and continued in 2024 with “Tales of the Empire,” this time focuses on the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

The panel ended with an announcement many fans have been waiting for: a brand-new series from Lucasfilm Animation, this one focusing on Maul: “Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord,”premiering on Disney+ in 2026, starring Witwer. Guests were then treated to an exclusive first look at the series, and gifted an exclusive Lucasfilm Animation special 20th anniversary poster.

Later that day, everyone’s favorite Pooba, Nubs, then came to the Star Wars LIVE! stage, where it was announced that the third season of “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” will debut this Fall on Disney+ and Disney Jr.

Set 200 years before “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” during the High Republic era, “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” follows Jedi Younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs, as they study the ways of the Force, learn from Jedi Master Yoda, explore the galaxy, and help citizens and creatures in need. The upcoming episodes will see the Jedi kids embark on a journey into the delightful world of droid care, where they will befriend the lovable and quirky droid owner of a local shop, Dotti, and three adorable new droid friends: Beepers, Dozer, and Gigi.

The day ended with a photo call at Tokyo’s Zojoji Temple featuring Lucasfilm talent and filmmakers, including Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, Shawn Levy, and Ryan Gosling, as well as Grogu and the iconic Stormtroopers.

DAY 2:

Star Wars Celebration 2025 continued in Japan today, with details and exclusive first looks at the return of two of Disney+’s most popular series, as well as exciting news about a new LEGO® Star Wars sequel special. The weekend-long convention, which is being held at Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo, runs from April 18-20.

Hosts Sascha Boeckle and DJ Taro took to the stage to kick off the day with a thrilling look at the highly anticipated Season 2 of the Emmy®-nominated drama “Andor,” which returns to Disney+ for its long-awaited conclusion on April 22. The excitement started off with an exclusive look at a recap of Season 1. The duo then welcomed creator/writer/director Tony Gilroy and executive producer and Cassian Andor himself, Diego Luna, to the stage. They were joined by executive producer Sanne Wohlenberg and cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, and Alan Tudyk, for a lively discussion of what fans have to look forward to in Season 2.

The 9,000 guests in attendance were then treated to a screening of the first episode, followed by an exclusive preview of Season 2, and everyone received a special “Andor” celebration poster as well.

The second Season of “Andor” takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices, and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. “Andor” sets the clock back five years from the events of “Rogue One” to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny. The final Season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of Season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+.

Celebration attendees were then treated to an exclusive look back at the first season of “Ahsoka” with guests Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, Rosario Dawson, and Hayden Christensen. Panelists shared never-before-seen photography from Season 1 and early production photography from Season 2. Filmmakers officially confirmed that Rory McCann has been cast in the role of fan-favorite character Baylan Skoll, originated by the late Ray Stevenson, and the panel ended with an exclusive concept art preview of what audiences can expect from “Ahsoka,” Season 2, which officially begins production next week.

Later that day at the Star Wars LIVE! Stage, Ahmed Best thrilled attendees with the announcement of a new “LEGO Star Wars” animated sequel series, “LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild Galaxy – Pieces of the Past,” and an all-new teaser poster. In “Pieces of the Past,” a new threat rises in the galaxy, and Sig Greebling and Darth Dev must combine their powers of Force Building and Sith Breaking to stop it. Alongside Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala, and Servo, they will journey into the deepest corners of LEGO Star Wars lore, uncovering pieces of all the galaxies that have come before…

Returning voice cast includes Gaten Matarazzo (Sig Greebling), Tony Revolori (Darth Dev), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (Servo), Ahmed Best (Death Jar Jar), and a special appearance by Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker). The four-piece sequel series welcomes Ashley Eckstein as LEGO BrickHeadz Ahsoka Tano and Ben Schwartz as Jaxxon.

“LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild Galaxy – Pieces of the Past” is written by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, directed by Chris Buckley, and debuts on Disney+ September 19, 2025.