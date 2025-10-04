More News in Faye Swetlik Case Revealed

Faye swetlik

Originally posted on February 14, 2020 @ 3:26 pm

More information has been released in the wake of Faye Swetlik’s tragic death. As previously reported, the six-year-old South Carolina girl was found dead just days after she was reported missing.

TVGrapevine has now learned that Coty Scott Taylor, who was a neighbor of Faye’s was found dead at his own home.   Evan Antley, of the Cayce Department of Public Safety, confirmed the news but says offiicials will not release his cause of death until after his autopsy on Saturday.

Taylor had no prior record of criminal activity, but there was evidence connected to the case in his trash can. He was also questioned in the case.

Story developing…

