High Potential Recap for 3/17/2026

High Potential on ABC opens with a girl named Joanna taking a picture with an astronaut named Teddy. He tells her about his life and hopes she gets to see it someday.

As his aide walks him through the room, he gets hit with a pie, has a heart attack and dies.

Selena goes to see Willa. Morgan wants to go with her, but Karadec and Selena won’t let her. Captain Wagner wants to know where she is going and says he knows everything about the case involving Willa, Erik, Arthur and Roman. He lets her go and says to keep them posted.

Meanwhile, everyone else works on Teddy’s case. They realize the picture Joanna took has the attacker in the background.

It turns out the aide is actually his fiancée. She agrees to help with the case and watches the video of the attack. Morgan can see that the woman is a serious runner due to the spikes from her shoes, the colors of said shoes (red and black) and the impressions left on the carpet.

Elliott is sad about Teddy’s death. His goal was to meet him one day and was thrilled to get a letter from him. Morgan promises to find the killer.

Karadec goes to look for the runner, who is a girl named Arden. They find an empty pie box and the name Sister Lucy, who is her coach and choir director.

Selena meets with Willa, who is with another client that is in trouble. She asks her about Roman, causing Willa to clam up. Selena mentions Erik and tells her to contact her when she is ready to chat. Willa is ready to chat and leaves, giving Scandal Dude another scandal leak on his phone and being reminded to pay the check.

Sister Lucy is confused as to why Arden is a suspect, but then turns her in. When Karadec and Morgan question Arden, she admits that she had no idea the pie was poisoned and it leads to Morgan inferring that she was set up.

Arden says that she was told via DM to pull a prank by someone named FollyBox. She thought it would be a good way to go viral but had no idea that it would cause so much trouble. They think that a fake producer contacted her and say they can help her if she cooperates.

Selena tells Morgan that Willa knew she connected in Dallas, freaking her out. Morgan tells her to get wine, then mixed nuts on her when she realizes the wine is too expensive. She also finds a weird note in her luggage.

Wagner questions Morgan about the case and admits he had no idea who to trust, so he rattled some cages to see who would give. He thinks the crew is filled with good people and she needs someone who can spot a lie within a lie.

Karadec tells Morgan that the case might be connected to Teddy’s time in Russia and that he might be a spy. They decide to talk to Heidi the fiancée.

Selena meets with Willa at a gala. She is in a dress on loan (that Selena must return on her way back home) and the women share a drink as Willa talks about her life, her father’s death and how her mom prayed through everything in life. She explains that justice doesn’t come for those who deserve it. Selena is not impressed.

Karadec and Morgan talk to Heidi and tell her the poison was used by spies to kill other spies. She is aware of the Russian meetings and wonder if it is connected. They find his speech that could have upset some people regarding the space station program.

Karadec tells this to Wagner, who tells her about his talk with Morgan. He tells Wagner that no one gets Morgan to do anything and to learn that quickly.

Willa offers Selena a job, but all Selena wants is answers about Roman. Willa says she is on the wrong trail, but Selena tells her she has the phone Erik had and is extracting the data….so she better act quickly.

Daphne and Oz question a suspect but said suspect says he had nothing to do with it since he had no knowledge about the speech, nor did anyone else. Oz wonders if Heidi is a suspect and says she is planning on giving Teddy’s speech. Morgan thinks this will put a target on Heidi’s back.

Karadec and Morgan talk to Heidi, who still wants to give the speech. They promise her protection but can’t promise anything. She talks about his proposal, which involved her favorite constellation. She gives him the speech, which she changed a bit at the end and a special lion that went into space for Elliott.

Elliott is thrilled and explains the meaning behind it while showing Morgan pictures of it online. Morgan looks at more pictures and sees that Teddy was always holding a pen in each picture and also held it on the day he died.

She goes back to the station and points out the differences in the speeches….involving word association.

Heidi is brought back to the station. She is told there was a search warrant at her house and the real speech was found, revealing that he had brain cancer and wanted to stop sending people into space. Arden was hired to do her dirty work and is now cleared.

Heidi said the cancer changed Teddy and that the speech would have ruined everything. She is arrested.

Wagner says that he got a warrant to look into Willa’s company and will stop at nothing to help Morgan find Roman.

Selena and Wanger talk about how both coasts have eyes on the case….when she sees Willa in LA.

More next week, stay tuned!