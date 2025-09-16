Masterchef Preview: The Top 12

7/31 – Episode 14: “Let Them Eat Cake”

The Top 12 are in for a sweet treat in this week’s immunity challenge. As the home cooks enter the MASTERCHEF kitchen, they are surprised with an array of gorgeous and delectable cakes. In under 75 minutes, the contestants will have to replicate one of the cakes on display for the judges. Discover whose baking skills will reign supreme in the all-new “Let Them Eat Cake” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, July 31 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1014) (TV-14 L)

8/1 – Episode 15: “Small Dessert, Big Problems”

The surprises continue for the MASTERCHEF contestants. Ready to take on their next elimination challenge, the home cooks walk into the MASTERCHEF kitchen to discover a beautiful tower of macarons. Special guest judge Candace Nelson, founder of Sprinkles cupcakes, sets the stage for the challenge and gives the home cooks 75 minutes to create one dozen delicious macarons. Find out who impresses and who misses the mark in the all-new “Small Dessert, Big Problems” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, Aug. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1015) (TV-14 L)