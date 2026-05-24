The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Recap for 5/24/2026

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island on Bravo opens right where we left off with the whole Rosie/Kelsey showdown.

Rosie sages her house while poor Clemmy is on her cute little bed, looking so sad……give that pupper some treats and cuddles.

Kelsey talks about Rosie having affairs with married men, one from her job and some basketball coach and how she got hush money after the fact. She calls Liz to bitch about it and Liz is like, this crap again? Come on, son!

Ashley and Jared go to a Costco type store to buy food and prizes for trivia and it is so nice to see such a realistic couple.

As they shop, Rosie calls to bitch about Kelsey, her siren and the whole fight. Ashley more or less says, wasn’t it a joke? Most people do stuff like that be funny.

Jared is like, I am not dealing with this fight, tell Rich I said hi…..and runs off to shop.

Rosie says she won’t be at the trivia event if Kelsey is there.

Ashley is like, this puts me in a bad position since Kelsey and I are becoming friends and I don’t want to her on her bad side…..and Jared is probably thinking…..I liked the Bachelorette drama better than this because all I worried about was getting a damn rose.

Alicia and Rulla go to the beach and run into Jo-Ellen’s neighbor Amanda.

Apparently, Amanda and Jo-Ellen have beef, which Rulla says is a pattern with Jo-Ellen. She says Jo-Ellen thinks she is a detective but is really a douche.

Now Rulla won’t go to trivia if Jo-Ellen is there because she doesn’t need the negativity. (Is anyone going to this event? Poor Ashley and Jared!)

She is also trying to work on her relationship with Brian, with Alicia vowing to stand by her through it all.

Alicia thinks that Rulla will be fine if she leaves Brian but worries about herself since she has nothing without Billy.

Rulla vows to help her as well and gives her advice on how to help herself out financially in case something happens.

Gerry and Liz, Bill and Kelsey and Gary and Jo-Ellen meet for dinner. Gerry and Gary are in matching suits, Bill looks like he just left the country club, Kelsey looks like she should be on the carpool line and Jo-Ellen and Liz look like they are ready to hit the clubs. No one looks like they are going to the same place.

The topic is of course, the fight….and they google slam pig, laughing over the absurdity of it all.

Kelsey is at least going to trivia night despite the drama. I was beginning to feel bad for Ashley and Jared because it seemed like no one was going to show up because of all the drama. Who would have eaten all those Doritos? Won’t someone think of the Doritos?

The topic switches to Kelsey’s ex paying for all her stuff, which has to make Bill feel like crap since he is now her boyfriend.

Are they seriously arguing the semantics of Alicia’s childhood situation where she had no home and had to move in with her grandparents? She was technically homeless; she just had her family step in to help to make sure she had a place to live.

Jared is like, if people fight, I am kicking all their asses out of here and sending them home. NO TRIVIA FOR YOU!

Rosie shows up after all and is not a happy bunny when she finds out Kelsey is coming. Ashley more or less tells her, I will put you two in separate corners so you both STFU and stop acting like a bunch of toddlers.

She is probably thinking her own toddlers are more mature than these women.

Rosie keeps saying Kelsey is the meaniest meanie who ever meaned and did you know she used a siren to make fun of me? BOOOOO and BULLFROGS!

Everyone else: no one cares anymore.

There is a question about the pig’s name on Toy Story and Rosie puts down Kelsey. Not only is that rude but how DARE you bring John Ratzenberger’s good name into this? He did nothing wrong!

BTW, his name is Hamm!

Kelsey comes in with a Miss Slam Pig sash, which is actually freaking hilarious. I probably would have done the same thing. She tries to say hi and thank Ashley for inviting her, but Rosie pulls her best Gretchen Wieners impression and makes it clear: YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US!

Poor Jared is trying to run this trivia night (which sounds like a lot of fun, BTW) and Ashley actually wants to play, but everyone wants to keep Rosie and Kelsey from turning into Krystle and Alexis Carrington in the middle of Audrey’s.

The other trivia people are like WTF is going on and Ashley tells everyone to stop with the yelling and shut up, I can’t put on Paw Patrol to calm y’all down, so just quit with all the whining!

Everyone is under the table for some reason while Rosie and Kelsey fight like they are Bobby and Cindy Brady., Jody and Buffy Davis and the Tanner sisters combined. Jared doesn’t miss a beat with trivia and is like, everyone stay calm down…..now tell me what the President’s helicopter is called.

Celina is wearing sunglasses in the house like mommy while Alicia tries to talk to Billy about how she needs to be a part of things in the business and his life.

Alicia actually has some cute ideas for the pizza business like notes in the boxes, festive boxes and heart shaped pizza.

This whole pizza shop thing is reminding me of that whole storyline on Desperate Housewives when Tom and Lynette had a pizza business.

Billy tells her not to worry her pretty little head about anything, but she is not sure she can believe what he has to say. However, he agrees to give her part ownership, and they decide to work on some of her ideas.

Rosie apologizes to Ashley, who is like, eh, my two kids fight all the time, this was nothing compared to them fighting over if they should watch Bluey or Paw Patrol.

Rosie plans an event at Cabo and Kelsey is not invited because she is not allowed at the cool kids table anymore!

Everyone who is not named Kelsey is getting ready for the Cabo event. Rich doesn’t want drama and tells Rosie, just tell me who the f**k is coming so I can have a table ready and let’s stop with this drama because literally you are the only one who cares anymore.

Before we get to Cabo, Jo-Ellen, Liz and Alicia pregame and bring a charcuterie board and drinks into the car.

They all agree that Rosie and Kelsey are both super stubborn. Alicia says her daughter handles this kind of crap with more maturity than them and somehow they all freak out about the driving skills of the poor dude who is taking them to this event.

Are these women playing musical chairs in a moving vehicle? At least the charcuterie board is safe?

Now Homeless-Gate is the hot topic. This causes Alicia and Liz to fight in a way to make Sonny Corinthos look like Mother Teresa all while Jo-Ellen is thinking she should have driven to the event herself or paid for an Uber.

Jo-Ellen tells them that if they don’t shut up they are turning the car around and going home. Liz thinks she is being fake, Alicia is crying and Jo-Ellen tells her to eat her crackers and maybe she will calm down.

More next week, stay tuned.