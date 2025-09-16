Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Meet Brooke Townsend

One of my new favorite series is Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo. It is amazing to see him unearth artifacts and dig deep into the history of what he finds, then sharing the story with the world. His passion for what he does and learns is amazing to watch and it is incredible to learn through his eyes.

To celebrate this incredible show, I have a special interview with producer Brooke Townsend, who also shares a love for what he learns. She has fun stories to share and such joy about working on the project. Check it out below!