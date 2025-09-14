Masterchef Preview for 7/17/19-7/18/19

7/17 – Episode 10 log line: “Gerron’s Wedding”

The Top 14 home cooks fight for immunity in another team challenge. Split into two teams, the captains scramble to lead their respective teams to success by preparing 45 meals in only 90 minutes for a very special event: a wedding to be held in the MASTERCHEF kitchen. Even more daunting, the wedding’s groom is MASTERCHEF season nine champion, Gerron Hurt. See which team will wow the bride, groom and guests with their creations and which team will face elimination in the all-new “Gerron’s Wedding” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, July 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1010)

7/18 – Episode 11 log line: “Backyard BBQ”

The losing team from the previous MASTERCHEF episode, “Gerron’s Wedding,” must now face its dreaded elimination challenge. The home cooks have 60 minutes to present their best beef dish to the judges, in order to stay alive in the competition and for the chance for their dish to be published on the “Beef, It’s What’s for Dinner” website. But, halfway through the battle, the judges spring yet another challenge on the contestants. See which chefs can handle the challenge and which chef’s journey will be cut short in the all-new “Backyard BBQ” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, July 18

