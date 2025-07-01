Masterchef Junior to Return for Season 9

FOX has renewed its adorable cooking competition series MasterChef Junior for a ninth season, adding new judge Tilly Ramsay, who will join her father, award-winning chef, host and executive producer Gordon Ramsay. Acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and author and wellness advocate Daphne Oz will also return as judges. MasterChef Junior follows young home cooks between the ages of 8 and 13 who compete in a series of challenges to win the title of America’s nextMasterChef Junior, taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money.

“Blending fun, fast-paced competition with Gordon’s undeniable soft spot for kids, MasterChef Juniorreturns with a terrific new crop of young chefs ready to thrive under his invaluable mentorship,” said Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment. “And new this season, Gordon’s talented daughter, Tilly, joins him on the judging panel, alongside the amazing Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz. Everyone at FOX and our terrific partners at Endemol Shine North America are delighted to welcome Tilly to theMasterChef Junior family!”

“We are excited to continue our partnership with FOX with Season 9 of MasterChef Junior and thrilled to officially welcome Tilly Ramsay to theMasterChef Junior family,” said Sharon Levy, CEO, Endemol Shine North America. “We can’t wait to reopen the MasterChef kitchen to the next batch of talented junior home cooks hoping to become the next MasterChef Junior.”

During the 2021/2022 season, MasterChef Junior was FOX’s highest-rated and most-watched (0.6 Adults 18-49, 2.9M P2+ L7) Thursday night unscripted broadcast program. MasterChef Junior also ranked within the Top 20 unscripted broadcast shows among Adults 18-49, Adults 18- 34 and was FOX’s third highest unscripted series (3.7M, +86% vs. L+SD) in multiplatform audience delivery.

MasterChef Junior is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Jennifer Fazey, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.

