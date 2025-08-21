America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/20/2025

Tonight is the first results show on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Steve Ray Ladson is already safe via Sofia’s Golden Buzzer and three more acts will be moving to the next round.

Def Leppard opens the show with Pour Some Sugar on Me in order to promote their Las Vegas residency.

After a recap from last night, we get down to business.

B Unique Crew vs. Phobias: B Unique Crew is moving on, Phobias is eliminated.

Loco Pop Familia vs. Citilimitz: Both are eliminated.

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras vs. Shuler King: Shuler King is moving on, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras are eliminated.

Jourdan Blue vs. Livewire BOTH ARE SAFE!

Charity Lockhart vs. Sirca Marea: Sieca Marea is safe, Charity is going home.

Now the five acts moving on will be narrowed down to three.

The top three acts moving on are Lightwire, Sirca Marea and Jourdan Blue!

More next week, stay tuned!