Julie Chrisley Released from Prison

Julie Chrisley is a free woman! The Chrisley Knows Best alum has been released from the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky just hours after her husband Todd was released from federal prison in Florida.

The reality star was in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion and has been in prison since January 2023. She was initially supposed to have served seven years but was pardoned by President Donald Trump yesterday.

This is a developing story….

