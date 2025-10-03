Bachelor Alum Melissa Rycroft Arrested for DWI

October 3, 2025

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 21: Melissa Rycroft arrives at the 10th Anniversary Of "Dancing With The Stars" Party at Greystone Manor on April 21, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Bachelor Alum Melissa Rycroft Arrested for DWI

 

Former Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft has been arrested for driving while intoxicated, TVGrapevine has learned.

 

The Dancing With the Stars alum was arrested September 23rd in Texas. According to TMZ, Melissa was released on bond eight hours later after posting a $1,000 bail with a promise to appear in court.

 

They also reported that she failed sobriety tests and was seen talking to a firefighter while swaying and slurring her words.

 

She also claimed to be in a hit and run accident prior to her arrest. However, there is no proof of this as of press time.

It  is also reported that droplets of liquid in a cup and spilled inside her car, which are suspected to be alcohol.

 

This is a developing story.

 

 

